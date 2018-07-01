Sports

Denmark Extends World Cup With Miracle Penalty Save, Immediately Loses on Penalties

By

Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen misses his penalty during the penalty shootout of the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Croatia and Denmark at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 1, 2018. (Photo by - / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
Denmark’s Christian Eriksen misses his penalty against Croatia.
-/Getty Images

It’s a storyline that should be familiar in Denmark by now: An early fight for ascension is followed by roughly two hours of squabbling before all hell breaks loose in the final ten minutes and everybody dies. While no one died in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Croatia, Denmark did lose on penalties, which is still pretty rough. Sunday’s performance may have run a little long, but fans of high drama were entertained nonetheless.

The 2018 World Cup has been chock-full of great goals, and so it was nice to see Denmark and Croatia reclaim aesthetic balance and exchange crappy strikes early in the match. Denmark took the lead in the first minute when Mathias Jørgensen scuffed home a shot from a long throw-in.

Denmark’s advantage was short-lived, however, and Croatia responded in the fourth minute when an attempted clearance bounced off the face of Denmark midfielder Andreas Christensen and landed at the feet of Mario Mandžukić.

An 86-minute stalemate followed, and regulation ended 1–1. The teams were similarly even-matched during extra time until Croatia captain Luka Modrić placed an inch-perfect through ball for Milan Badelj in the 116th minute. The substitute rounded keeper Kasper Schmeichel and just needed to tap into an open goal to give Croatia the lead. Enter Jørgensen yet again, and he tackled the striker from behind to concede a penalty. In terms of consequence, it wound up being the best foul of the World Cup, as he gave Schmeichel a chance to save Modrić’s attempt and keep Denmark alive.

In any other World Cup, Jørgensen’s foul would have been a straight red card because he impeded a clear goal-scoring opportunity. FIFA softened the rules over the past three years, and players who make an attempt at the ball in that situation are now cautioned with a yellow card. Jørgensen’s foul would have been worth the ejection either way, and so staying on the pitch was just icing on the breakfast pastry after keeping Denmark’s tournament chances alive.

While Jørgensen both scored and saved a goal for his country, he wasn’t assigned to take a penalty during the shootout, and so his heroics couldn’t help Denmark beyond open play. You can watch the tragedy unfold below. If you squint, Christian Eriksen looks a little like Laurence Olivier as he misses the first penalty.

Read the rest of Slate’s coverage of the 2018 World Cup.

2018 World Cup Soccer

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Daniel Politi

Trump Once Again Crashes a Wedding at His New Jersey Golf Club

Matthew Dessem

Watch Michelle Wolf’s Guide to Hurting Trump Cronies’ Feelings on a Deeply Personal Level

Daniel Politi

Trump Says Abortion Rights “Could Very Well End Up With the States at Some Point”

Nick Greene

Denmark Extends World Cup With Miracle Penalty Save, Immediately Loses on Penalties

Daniel Politi

US Ambassador to Estonia Resigns Over Trump’s Incendiary Anti-EU Comments

Eric Betts

Spain Tiki-Taka’s Itself to Death Against Russia

Daniel Politi

Sen. Collins: Supreme Court Nominee “Who Would Overturn Roe Would Not Be Acceptable”

Daniel Politi

Stabbing Spree During Three-Year-Old’s Birthday Party at Idaho Complex Housing Refugees Injures Nine

Daniel Politi

Maxine Waters Addresses Death Threats: “If You Shoot at Me, You Better Shoot Straight”

Daniel Politi

Arrests Made as Right-Wing Protesters, Anti-Fascists Fight in Portland Streets

Matthew Dessem

It’s Been a Long Day, So Why Not Relax by Watching Trump Supporters Attempt to Explain the Space Force to The Daily Show?

Dan Kois

I Think Maybe This Is the Best Play I’ve Ever Seen in a Baseball Game

Most Read

Trump vs. Trump: President Claims He Never Said Something He Tweeted Only Three Days Ago

Daniel Politi

I Think Maybe This Is the Best Play I’ve Ever Seen in a Baseball Game

Dan Kois

The Best Signs From the National Protest Against Trump’s Immigration Policy

Molly Olmstead

Trump’s Lies Are Winning. You Can Fight Back.

Lili Loofbourow

Cristiano Ronaldo Hikes Up Shorts, Bares Thighs, Exits World Cup

Josh Levin

Paul George Is Staying in Oklahoma City, According to a Barber

Josh Levin