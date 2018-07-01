Denmark Extends World Cup With Miracle Penalty Save, Immediately Loses on Penalties

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen misses his penalty against Croatia. -/Getty Images

It’s a storyline that should be familiar in Denmark by now: An early fight for ascension is followed by roughly two hours of squabbling before all hell breaks loose in the final ten minutes and everybody dies. While no one died in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Croatia, Denmark did lose on penalties, which is still pretty rough. Sunday’s performance may have run a little long, but fans of high drama were entertained nonetheless.

#MundialTelemundo No le han marcado falta a a favor de @YussufYurary y su enojo fue muy evidente pic.twitter.com/emo9yR075G — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 1, 2018

The 2018 World Cup has been chock-full of great goals, and so it was nice to see Denmark and Croatia reclaim aesthetic balance and exchange crappy strikes early in the match. Denmark took the lead in the first minute when Mathias Jørgensen scuffed home a shot from a long throw-in.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Despierten! Cayó el primero del encuentro para #DEN por conducto de Mathias Jorgensen pic.twitter.com/H7Jns23gnK — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 1, 2018

Denmark’s advantage was short-lived, however, and Croatia responded in the fourth minute when an attempted clearance bounced off the face of Denmark midfielder Andreas Christensen and landed at the feet of Mario Mandžukić.

An 86-minute stalemate followed, and regulation ended 1–1. The teams were similarly even-matched during extra time until Croatia captain Luka Modrić placed an inch-perfect through ball for Milan Badelj in the 116th minute. The substitute rounded keeper Kasper Schmeichel and just needed to tap into an open goal to give Croatia the lead. Enter Jørgensen yet again, and he tackled the striker from behind to concede a penalty. In terms of consequence, it wound up being the best foul of the World Cup, as he gave Schmeichel a chance to save Modrić’s attempt and keep Denmark alive.

#MundialTelemundo ¡ Lo que se acaba de comer @lukamodric10 ! Era el pase de #CRO a los Cuartos de Final. pic.twitter.com/fLXt5DjKir — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 1, 2018

In any other World Cup, Jørgensen’s foul would have been a straight red card because he impeded a clear goal-scoring opportunity. FIFA softened the rules over the past three years, and players who make an attempt at the ball in that situation are now cautioned with a yellow card. Jørgensen’s foul would have been worth the ejection either way, and so staying on the pitch was just icing on the breakfast pastry after keeping Denmark’s tournament chances alive.

While Jørgensen both scored and saved a goal for his country, he wasn’t assigned to take a penalty during the shootout, and so his heroics couldn’t help Denmark beyond open play. You can watch the tragedy unfold below. If you squint, Christian Eriksen looks a little like Laurence Olivier as he misses the first penalty.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Por si te lo perdiste! Acá te dejamos la tanda de penales que dio como ganador a #CRO sobre #DEN pic.twitter.com/nbVBpXUzCz — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 1, 2018

