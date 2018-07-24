Demi Lovato Reportedly “Stable” After Being Hospitalized for Possible Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato. Lisa O’Connor/Getty Images

Demi Lovato is in stable condition after hospitalized for a potential drug overdose, according to reports. TMZ first reported that Lovato had been taken to the hospital after “what appears to be a heroin overdose,” citing anonymous sources in law enforcement. The site has since updated its post to add that Lovato was treated with Narcan, which is used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency, after paramedics found her unconscious at her home in Hollywood Hills. Los Angeles police confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that they responded to a call about a possible overdose on Lovato’s block on Tuesday and that a woman was taken to the hospital, but declined to identify her.

Lovato, who has been candid about her past experiences with drug and alcohol addiction, announced the sixth anniversary of her sobriety earlier this year. Since then, however, she has released the song “Sober,” with lyrics about experiencing withdrawal and relapsing: “Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore/ And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”

This post has been updated with new information since it was originally published.