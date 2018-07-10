Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Real Madrid, Will Be Hiking Up His Shorts in Italy

By

A picture taken on July 7, 2018 in Turin shows a man in downtown Turin reading an Italian sports newspaper giving importance to the arrival of Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo. - Spain's media said goodbye to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo while Italy's welcomed him on July 6 after persistent reports that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will leave Real Madrid for Italian champions Juventus. (Photo by Isabella Bonotto / AFP) (Photo credit should read ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP/Getty Images)
A man in downtown Turin reading the news of Ronaldo’s upcoming move to Juventus.
ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

The Cristiano Ronaldo era has come to an end at Real Madrid. The Portugal star is joining Serie A champions Juventus after the Italian club agreed to fork over a €100 million ($117 million) transfer fee to secure his services. Ronaldo’s four-year contract is worth about €30 million ($35 million) annually. We can only hope that huge payday won’t go to his shy and modest head.

The transfer fee is one of the five most expensive in soccer history, but it’s almost €100 million shy of what Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona to sign Neymar in 2017. However, Neymar was 25 at the time, while Ronaldo is 33 and hardly in his prime (pending studies on the preservative properties of Cristiano Ronaldo cologne).

According to the Guardian, the move away from Madrid came at Ronaldo’s request, which isn’t much of a surprise considering he celebrated May’s Champions League victory by openly questioning his own future with the club. Like, literally before the trophy was handed to the team. “It was nice to be at Madrid,” he told reporters. “In a few days I will give a response to the fans, because they have always been at my side.”

That “response” came a little more than a week after Uruguay knocked Portugal out of the World Cup. “Real Madrid has conquered my heart and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thank you to the club, the president, the directors, my colleagues, all the staff, doctors, physios and incredible people that make everything work,” he wrote in a letter to Madrid fans on Tuesday after the Juventus deal was settled.

Real Madrid also released a statement in which the team thanked its former star. “Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of our greatest symbols and a unique reference for our next generations. Real Madrid will always be your home.” The letter also said the transfer came “at the will and the request of the player.”

Ronaldo was widely rumored to have been upset with Madrid’s ownership for much of his final season with the club. Sky Sports reporter Guillem Balague said the player “was waiting for an [increased] offer [from Real Madrid], and meanwhile, Lionel Messi got a new contract worth €41m net per year, Neymar is earning €35m net per year, and he is only earning €21m net per year … It’s all very confusing. He wants to leave but at the same time he wants to be stopped.” No one stopped him, and so Ronaldo will now be playing his home games in Turin.

Ronaldo’s 451 goals for Real Madrid is a club record, and he has won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Madrid. He’s been awarded the Ballon d’Or (FIFA’s prize for the world’s best player) five times and even has an international airport named after him. The 33-year-old Ronaldo doesn’t have much to lose by moving to Italy. He could gain 300 pounds and score 100 own goals for Juventus and he would still be considered one of soccer’s all-time greats.

But what can a 33-year-old Ronaldo offer Juventus beyond short shorts and increased jersey sales? Well, at minimum: a whole bunch of goals. Perhaps the Juventus brass haven’t gotten over the last time Ronaldo played at the Allianz Stadium. That was in April, when Italian club played Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal, and Ronaldo did this.

If you can beat ‘em, join ‘em.

Soccer Sports

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Real Madrid, Will Be Hiking Up His Shorts in Italy

Heather Schwedel

The #PlaneBae Saga Has Reached Its Final Destination: An Apology

Josh Voorhees

Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Will Come Down to a Handful of Senators. Here’s What They’re Saying.

Carmen Russo

Netflix Is Eliminating All of Its User Reviews

Rob Arthur

North Carolina Republicans Invented a Diabolical New Ploy to Suppress Black Voter Turnout

Marissa Martinelli

Stephen Colbert Gives Scott Pruitt a Sendoff Worthy of The Hunger Games

Will Oremus

Twitter Is Escalating Its War on Trolls. Why Isn’t It Winning?

Molly Olmstead

Trump Pardons Oregon Ranchers Who Inspired the Federal Wildlife Refuge Standoff in 2016

Joshua Keating

Donald Trump Will Not Be Talked Into Liking Europe

Richard L. Revesz

Pruitt Exemplified How Partisanship Hinders Policymaking. That Problem Lingers for Trump.

Shirley Chan

It Could Be Dangerous to Squeeze a Lime in Your Beer Outside This Summer

Lili Loofbourow

The Reality-TV Presidency Reached a Canny New Low on Monday Night

Most Read

Tiffany Trump Has Become a Projection Screen for Liberal Wish Fulfillment. Her Instagram Tells Another Story.

Christina Cauterucci

How Brett Kavanaugh Will Gut Roe v. Wade

Mark Joseph Stern

Lots of People Struggle With Saying No to Their Boss. Here’s How You Can Do It.

Alison Green

The Iowa Supreme Court Gives Abortion Rights Advocates a Post-Roe Road Map

Mark Joseph Stern

Miss Massachusetts Contestant Returns Crown After Pageant Mocks #MeToo Movement

Molly Olmstead

A Crime Writer Interrogates Her Love of Raymond Chandler in the #MeToo Era

Megan Abbott