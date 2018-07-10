Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Real Madrid, Will Be Hiking Up His Shorts in Italy

A man in downtown Turin reading the news of Ronaldo’s upcoming move to Juventus. ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

The Cristiano Ronaldo era has come to an end at Real Madrid. The Portugal star is joining Serie A champions Juventus after the Italian club agreed to fork over a €100 million ($117 million) transfer fee to secure his services. Ronaldo’s four-year contract is worth about €30 million ($35 million) annually. We can only hope that huge payday won’t go to his shy and modest head.

The transfer fee is one of the five most expensive in soccer history, but it’s almost €100 million shy of what Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona to sign Neymar in 2017. However, Neymar was 25 at the time, while Ronaldo is 33 and hardly in his prime (pending studies on the preservative properties of Cristiano Ronaldo cologne).

According to the Guardian, the move away from Madrid came at Ronaldo’s request, which isn’t much of a surprise considering he celebrated May’s Champions League victory by openly questioning his own future with the club. Like, literally before the trophy was handed to the team. “It was nice to be at Madrid,” he told reporters. “In a few days I will give a response to the fans, because they have always been at my side.”

That “response” came a little more than a week after Uruguay knocked Portugal out of the World Cup. “Real Madrid has conquered my heart and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thank you to the club, the president, the directors, my colleagues, all the staff, doctors, physios and incredible people that make everything work,” he wrote in a letter to Madrid fans on Tuesday after the Juventus deal was settled.

Real Madrid also released a statement in which the team thanked its former star. “Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of our greatest symbols and a unique reference for our next generations. Real Madrid will always be your home.” The letter also said the transfer came “at the will and the request of the player.”

Ronaldo was widely rumored to have been upset with Madrid’s ownership for much of his final season with the club. Sky Sports reporter Guillem Balague said the player “was waiting for an [increased] offer [from Real Madrid], and meanwhile, Lionel Messi got a new contract worth €41m net per year, Neymar is earning €35m net per year, and he is only earning €21m net per year … It’s all very confusing. He wants to leave but at the same time he wants to be stopped.” No one stopped him, and so Ronaldo will now be playing his home games in Turin.

Ronaldo’s 451 goals for Real Madrid is a club record, and he has won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Madrid. He’s been awarded the Ballon d’Or (FIFA’s prize for the world’s best player) five times and even has an international airport named after him. The 33-year-old Ronaldo doesn’t have much to lose by moving to Italy. He could gain 300 pounds and score 100 own goals for Juventus and he would still be considered one of soccer’s all-time greats.

But what can a 33-year-old Ronaldo offer Juventus beyond short shorts and increased jersey sales? Well, at minimum: a whole bunch of goals. Perhaps the Juventus brass haven’t gotten over the last time Ronaldo played at the Allianz Stadium. That was in April, when Italian club played Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal, and Ronaldo did this.

Take a bow, Cristiano Ronaldo! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/x2ubbBo94Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 3, 2018

If you can beat ‘em, join ‘em.