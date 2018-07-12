Brow Beat

The Director of Crazy Rich Asians Will “Fight Back” by Making His Own Movie About the Thai Cave Rescue

By

Narongsak Osotthanakorn, wearing glasses and a brown uniform, speaks into a microphone.
Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn (L) speaks during a press conference at a makeshift press centre in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 11, 2018.
Ye Aung Thu/Getty Images

It’s hard to believe that it’s only been a couple of days since the last of the young soccer players were dramatically freed from a cave in northern Thailand, since there are now not one but two movies about the ordeal in the works. Shortly after Christian film studio Pure Flix announced its Thai cave rescue project—which, CEO Michael Scott noted, will be “inspirational” rather than explicitly religious—Crazy Rich Asians director John M. Chu tweeted, “I refuse to let Hollywood #whitewashout the Thai Cave rescue story.”

Now, Chu and Ivanhoe Pictures are developing their own competing film, according to Variety, and have reached out to “the most senior officials in Thailand, both on provincial and national levels” to discuss the rescue. While Chu did not get into details online, he did tweet out several links to news stories about the project, including Variety’s, writing that “We have the power to not only MAKE history but be the historians that RECORD it too.”

Whitewashing concerns, while certainly understandable given Hollywood’s track record, are still a little premature, as we don’t yet know much about how Pure Flix will approach the production. Scott, who is white, lives in Thailand part-time and says he has been on site and in contact with some of the parties involved in the rescue mission. He also claims that his wife was friends with Saman Kunan, the former Thai Navy SEAL who died during the rescue operation.

In the meantime, Discovery has fast-tracked a documentary, Operation Thai Cave Rescue, which will air on the Discovery Channel on Friday.

Movies Thailand

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Netflix Earns the Most Emmy Nominations for the First Time Ever (But Game of Thrones Still Dominates)

Marissa Martinelli

The Director of Crazy Rich Asians Will “Fight Back” by Making His Own Movie About the Thai Cave Rescue

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Columbus, Ohio, Police Arrest Stormy Daniels for Illegal Buttocks Contact During Strip-Club Performance

Margot E. Kaminski

Brett Kavanaugh’s Views on Privacy Are Alarmingly Outdated for the Digital Age

Leigh Stringer

Why More Companies Are Encouraging Outdoor Work

Kristen Miglore

No-Cook, No-Sweat, No-Churn Lemon Ice Cream From a Southern Cooking Legend

Isaac Chotiner

We’re Not Headed for Nazi Germany, but We’re Also Not Headed Anywhere Good

Marissa Martinelli

Ava DuVernay, Dolly Parton Among Guests Announced for Reese Witherspoon’s New Series

Inkoo Kang

HBO’s Robin Williams Documentary Is Just As Eager to Please As Its Subject

Strategist Editors

The Best Travel Adapters for Every Type of Trip, According to Frequent Travelers
Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Nicole Cliffe and Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence Uncensored: the Therapist and the Critical Friend

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! I Kissed Another Man, and Now My Husband Wants a Divorce.

Most Read

My Niece Wears Her MAGA Hat to Family Parties. What Should I Do?

Carvell Wallace

Donald Trump Is Now Trying to Gaslight the Soybean Farmers

Jordan Weissmann

Paul Manafort Continues to Not Be a Very Good Criminal Mastermind

Jeremy Stahl

The Republican Defense of Jim Jordan Shows How Trump’s Transgressions Have Trickled Down

Jamelle Bouie

Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette Is a Funeral for Stand-up Comedy

Andrew Kahn

I Think Maybe This Is the Worst Play I’ve Ever Seen in a Baseball Game

Ben Mathis-Lilley