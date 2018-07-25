Clear Your Schedule and Set Your DVR: Sean Hannity Is Interviewing Roseanne Barr!

Hannity, you’ve done it again! Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Roseanne Barr is going to give her first TV interview since ABC cancelled Roseanne, and you’ll never guess which journalist she chose. According to Variety, it’s Sean Hannity of Fox News, who will sit down with the sitcom star on Hannity on Thursday night. Details were slim—Hannity made the announcement at the end of his Tuesday night show—but the famously hard-hitting journalist is expected to grill Barr on a wide variety of topics ranging from “Rosanne Barr: Blameless Victim or Innocent Patsy?” to “The Persecution of Rosanne Barr.” They’ll also talk about Donald Trump!

The interview, which will reportedly be conducted live, marks Barr’s first return to the spotlight since her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett cost her her TV show, as long as you don’t count the video clips she posted after promising to do a YouTube interview in lieu of television, and also don’t count her lengthy podcast interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, and also don’t count the statement she released when ABC ordered a Roseanne-free version of Roseanne, also don’t count the explanation she posted on Twitter right after the controversy erupted, and also don’t count her later revisions of that explanation. It will be fascinating to finally hear Barr’s side of the story—and it’s all thanks to Sean Hannity.