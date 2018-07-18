Ciara Levels Up Her Choreography in the Video for Her New Single

Ciara has dropped her first single since 2015: “Level Up,” a celebration of the singer coming out on the other side of a tough couple of years. Since the release of her last album, Ciara went through a lengthy custody battle with rapper Future, the father of her first child. The dispute included Ciara claiming that Future threatened to kill her husband—Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson—and a defamation suit, which was later dropped.

But now, all of that is in the past, and Ciara and Russell are the picture of domestic harmony—at least according to their Instagrams.

On “Level Up,” she sings:

Thank God I never settled This view is so much better I’m chilling, I’m winning Like on another level

It wouldn’t be Ciara if the track didn’t come with a music video featuring some wild choreography. In this case, those moves are by Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel (who also directed the video for Justin Bieber’s “Sorry”) and performed by the ReQuest Dance Crew, also from New Zealand. While there’s no official release date for Ciara’s seventh album, she has signed a record deal with Warner Bros. Records.

So, all that’s to say: CiCi is back.