Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Others Express Their Support for James Gunn

After Disney fired filmmaker James Gunn as director of the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie, stars from the franchise have taken to social media to voice their reactions. Gunn was fired from the position in response to the recirculation of old tweets that made jokes about rape and pedophilia. Many are concerned with Disney’s decision, and a petition to re-hire Gunn quickly surpassed its goal of 200,000 signatures.
Over the weekend, Sean Gunn kicked off the Twitter tirade with a message of love and support for his brother.
Stars of the Guardians of the Galaxy series Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista, also voiced their disappointment.
Selma Blair shared the Change.org petition to re-hire Gunn, which currently has more than 202,000 signatures.
On Instagram, comedian Bobcat Goldthwait published a lengthy caption in defense of Gunn, noting that he could be fired for similar reasons. “You see here’s the deal, years ago I made a lot of sarcastically shocking and offensive jokes,” Goldthwait wrote. “Many that I’m embarrassed about now, and I’d hate to make you guys look bad seeing that I’m openly critical of the president and his administration, and you seem to be taking your lead from some of his radical fringe supporters.”