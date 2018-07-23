Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Others Express Their Support for James Gunn

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: James Gunn attends the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ - Arrivals on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After Disney fired filmmaker James Gunn as director of the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie, stars from the franchise have taken to social media to voice their reactions. Gunn was fired from the position in response to the recirculation of old tweets that made jokes about rape and pedophilia. Many are concerned with Disney’s decision, and a petition to re-hire Gunn quickly surpassed its goal of 200,000 signatures.

Over the weekend, Sean Gunn kicked off the Twitter tirade with a message of love and support for his brother.

1. I hope it goes without saying that I love and support my brother James. And I'm quite proud of how kind, generous, and compassionate he is with the people in his life, whether they are friends, family, colleagues, fans, or strangers. — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) July 21, 2018

Stars of the Guardians of the Galaxy series Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista, also voiced their disappointment.

“Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.”



JAMES 1:19

🙏♥️ — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 22, 2018

It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 22, 2018

What happened here is so much bigger then G3, @JamesGunn ,myself,@Disney etc. This was a #cybernazi attack that succeeded. Unless we start to unite together against this crap, whether people are offended are not! ...it’s going to get much worse. And it can happen to anyone https://t.co/AMZEd0tfqb — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 22, 2018

Selma Blair shared the Change.org petition to re-hire Gunn, which currently has more than 202,000 signatures.

Marvel: RE-HIRE JAMES GUNN - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/JeVbFZkQLL via @Change. Because if people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones. — Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) July 22, 2018

On Instagram, comedian Bobcat Goldthwait published a lengthy caption in defense of Gunn, noting that he could be fired for similar reasons. “You see here’s the deal, years ago I made a lot of sarcastically shocking and offensive jokes,” Goldthwait wrote. “Many that I’m embarrassed about now, and I’d hate to make you guys look bad seeing that I’m openly critical of the president and his administration, and you seem to be taking your lead from some of his radical fringe supporters.”