Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, James Gunn, and Dave Bautista on April 21, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Chris Pratt made his support for James Gunn explicit on Monday, posting that he would “love” to see Gunn reinstated as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans have been petitioning for Disney to rehire Gunn, who was fired from the production after right-wing personalities unearthed a series of his old tweets that made light of rape and pedophilia. Pratt, who previously posted a somewhat vague Bible quote that seemed to side with Gunn, made his allegiance clear, writing that “although I don’t support James Gunn’s inappropriate jokes from years ago, he is a good man.”

Pratt made the comment in an Instagram post containing a letter, signed by nine members of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast—Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, and Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn—all expressing their support.

“We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss,” they wrote. “In that time we have been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.” That statement seems to be a reference to several prominent conservatives, including Ted Cruz, suggesting that the jokes mean Gunn might be an actual pedophile.

The letter goes on to tie Gunn’s apology for the tweets, some of which are almost a decade old, to the Guardians of the Galaxy movies’ “theme of redemption,” and asserts that his career is not over and that they will continue to work with him in the future despite the controversy. “Given the growing political divide in this country, it’s safe to say instances like this will continue,” the letter continues. “Although we hope Americans from across the political spectrum can ease up on the character assassinations and stop weaponizing mob mentality.”

The full letter can be found below: