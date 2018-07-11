Childish Gambino Aims for Song of the Summer With Summery New Songs “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer”

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino at the 2018 BET Awards. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Two months after topping the charts and leaving viewers reeling with his hit music video for “This Is America,” Donald Glover has put out two new summer-themed singles. The two songs together make up a new release called Summer Pack, but both songs will also appear on Glover’s upcoming album. His fourth studio project will be his first with new label, RCA, and his last under the name Childish Gambino.

Though “This Is America” found Glover achieving his first No. 1 using high-concept hip-hop, the new songs find Glover returning to the psychedelic soul of “Awaken, My Love!,” which was nominated for the Grammy for Album of the Year last year. “Summertime Magic” is punctuated with understated steel drums and satisfying rainstick sounds that transition the song into an infectious, up-tempo pop track with breezy vocals. Its counterpart, “Feels Like Summer,” is more mellow, but no less catchy.

Childish Gambino is set to tour with Rae Sremmurd and Vince Staples this fall, at which time these songs will unfortunately feel woefully out-of-date.