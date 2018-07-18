Bruce Springsteen’s Tony-Winning Broadway Show Is Heading to Netflix

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 10, 2018. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Now you can enjoy Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show whether you’re from Youngstown or the streets of Philadelphia: Netflix has announced that Springsteen on Broadway will be available on its platform worldwide starting December 15, which is also the date of the show’s final performance. Tickets to see the Boss’ one-man show live at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre in New York can cost up to $850.

Springsteen on Broadway, based on Springsteen’s memoir Born to Run, features the legendary musician performing his most famous songs interspersed with monologues. As Chris Kilmek wrote in his review for Slate: “Hearing the mileage that a 68-year-old brings to a song he wrote at 22, but is no longer trying to sing as though he’s 22, is inescapably poignant.”

The show earned Springsteen a noncompetitive Tony Award, which means that Springsteen now just needs an Emmy to complete his EGOT. (Incidentally, Netflix has proven effective at getting its stars and shows nominated.) Springsteen on Broadway will join a growing number of taped theatrical productions on the platform, including Shrek the Musical, Newsies, and Oh, Hello on Broadway.