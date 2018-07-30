LeBron’s 13-Year-Old Kid (Who Is 13) Just Casually Threw an Alley-Oop to Himself

The child dunking above is LeBron James Jr., whose father also showed off a little bit on Sunday.
The day belonged to Bronny, though, as his North Coast Blue Chips 13-and-under team won their tournament in Las Vegas, an accomplishment the elder LeBron immortalized on Instagram.
They won because LeBron James Jr. is good at shooting.
He is also good at passing.
And dribbling.
LeBron Jr.’s dad is proud, which is sweet.
And he should be, because his son persevered despite missing the chance to dunk in a game a month ago.
Congratulations on throwing this one down, Bronny. Now please don’t hurt the other children.