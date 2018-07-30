LeBron’s 13-Year-Old Kid (Who Is 13) Just Casually Threw an Alley-Oop to Himself

YOUNG KING BOUNCING 👑



Bronny just banged his first-ever dunk‼️ pic.twitter.com/NwFy7TeunY — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 29, 2018

The child dunking above is LeBron James Jr., whose father also showed off a little bit on Sunday.

The day belonged to Bronny, though, as his North Coast Blue Chips 13-and-under team won their tournament in Las Vegas, an accomplishment the elder LeBron immortalized on Instagram.

They won because LeBron James Jr. is good at shooting.

MARKSMAN 🎯



Bronny James was on 🔥 for Quavo as he led the Blue Chips to the Final Four 🏆 @SLAM_HS pic.twitter.com/kggvmB1Yb8 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) July 29, 2018

He is also good at passing.

Bronny James looking like LeBron with the TOUCHDOWN PASS 🏆 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/MDjOM7RAAS — Overtime (@overtime) July 26, 2018

And dribbling.

LeBron Jr.’s dad is proud, which is sweet.

And he should be, because his son persevered despite missing the chance to dunk in a game a month ago.

Bronny James had Dad hype after his first in game dunk attempt! 👀👑🏝 pic.twitter.com/hnIHvQWEbn — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) June 24, 2018

Congratulations on throwing this one down, Bronny. Now please don’t hurt the other children.