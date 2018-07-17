If you haven’t seen the new trailer for Boy Erased yet, get the tissues ready. The trailer for the Joel Edgerton–directed film packs in emotional scenes from the movie, due out Nov. 2, about a young man sent to gay conversion therapy by his parents.

Boy Erased is an adaptation of the memoir by Garrard Conley, with breakout star Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea, Lady Bird) playing Jared. Academy Award winners Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe play his strict, Baptist parents, who threaten to exile Jared from their family—unless he goes to conversion therapy to “fix” himself. Edgerton, who also directed The Gift, appears as the leader of the conversion therapy program.

While at the conversion camp, Jared meets Gary, played by Troye Sivan, who advises him to “tell them whatever they wanna hear. Play the part.” Sivan also provides the music for the trailer: “Revelation,” with Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi. Can the rest of the talent involved—many of whom are heterosexual and Australian—do justice to a sensitive story about a gay American teenager?