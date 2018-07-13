The Big Bang Theory Gets Belated Emmy Nomination Thanks to New Rule

Brow Beat

The TV Academy Forgot to Include The Big Bang Theory in List of Nominations

By

Characters Sheldon and Amy getting married during an episode of The Big Bang Theory.
Bazing-oops.
Michael Yarish/CBS

The Big Bang Theory was accidentally left off the list of Emmy nominations Thursday, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The long-running series was the seventh show awarded a nomination for Best Direction of a Comedy Series.

According to a new rule implemented by the Television Academy, this award category must include at least one multicamera show and at least one single-camera show. After the Reporter asked why that rule did not apply to the initial group of six nominees, all from single-cam shows, the academy announced that Big Bang Theory had been added to the list.

In a statement given to the Hollywood Reporter, the Television Academy explained that “The Big Bang Theory’s episode ‘The Bow Tie Asymmetry,’ directed by Mark Cendrowski, was inadvertently left off various Television Academy communications platforms during [yesterday’s] nomination activities.”

