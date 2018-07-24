Stephen Colbert: All-Caps Diplomacy Is Out, Animoji Ambassadorship Is In

Donald Trump seems to be sticking to his heavy-handed foreign policy strategy of exacerbating an international crisis for his own ends. The president took to Twitter late Sunday night to respond to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who said that America should know that “peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.” Trump’s response was … loud.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

“It seems like an all-caps note is not necessarily the way to deal with a hostile foreign leader,” Stephen Colbert noted on The Late Show on Monday. “It’s barely the way to deal with a co-worker who keeps stealing your yogurt from the fridge.” In Trump’s case, it might go a little something like this:

To the person who keeps stealing my yogurt: NEVER EVER TOUCH MY YOPLAIT WHIPS AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT THE BREAKROOM HAVE SUFFERED BEFORE. I AM NO LONGER A PAYROLL ASSISTANT WHO WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED THEFT OF MY HEALTHY DESSERT ALTERNATIVES. BE CAUTIOUS!

Colbert did offer an even more childish alternative to Trump’s caps-lock diplomacy: animoji ambassadorship. Is it a funny concept? Sure, but let’s not give the president any ideas.