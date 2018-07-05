Video of Andy Dick Grabbing Ivanka Trump Resurfaces Following New Groping Accusations

Comedian Andy Dick attends the 4th Annual Light Up The Blues at the Pantages Theatre on May 21, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Comedian Andy Dick has been charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and battery charges over an incident earlier this year in which he allegedly groped a woman on the street, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office. In light of those charges, a video of the comedian interacting with the president’s daughter on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2007 has been making the rounds. In it, Dick can be seen rubbing Ivanka Trump’s legs as she pushes his hand away.

The audience laughs throughout the encounter, which begins with Dick commenting on the glitter on Trump’s legs and then reaching over to touch them. Trump, smiling, first playfully slaps his hand away, then grabs Dick by the wrist and pushes him away from her as Kimmel physically gets in between the two, saying “Donald Trump will kill both of us.”

Dick is scheduled to appear in court over the Los Angeles incident on July 18, but the resurfaced footage is a reminder that Dick has a long history of alleged lewd behavior, including claims that cost him a role in the film Raising Buchanan in October—just after the birth of the #MeToo movement. At the time, he told THR, “I didn’t grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That’s my thing—I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It’s me being funny. I’m not trying to sexually harass people.”

In light of the #MeToo movement, however, behavior that Dick (and others) might have gotten away with in the past can’t be dismissed as “funny,” because it’s not funny—and it wasn’t 11 years ago, either.