How Long Can You Yell “GOOOOOOOOOOOLLL”?

If you’ve been watching the World Cup, you’ve surely enjoyed the classic ¡Gol! calls of the Argentinean sportscaster Andrés Cantor. We wanted to know: Which of us at Slate could yell “GOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL” the longest? So we held a World Cup of GOOOOLLLL Shouting. Listen to the short podcast below to hear the results.
The winner: writer Christina Cauterucci, who credits her skills to her a cappella training. Can you beat her time of 40 (!!!) seconds? Upload video to Twitter and tag @SlatePodcasts so we can see if you’ve got what it takes to win the World Cup of GOOOOLLLL Shouting.
Podcast produced by Danielle Hewitt.