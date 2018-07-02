How Long Can You Yell “GOOOOOOOOOOOLLL”?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Angel Valentin-for the Washington Post via Getty Images.

If you’ve been watching the World Cup, you’ve surely enjoyed the classic ¡Gol! calls of the Argentinean sportscaster Andrés Cantor. We wanted to know: Which of us at Slate could yell “GOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL” the longest? So we held a World Cup of GOOOOLLLL Shouting. Listen to the short podcast below to hear the results.

The winner: writer Christina Cauterucci, who credits her skills to her a cappella training. Can you beat her time of 40 (!!!) seconds? Upload video to Twitter and tag @SlatePodcasts so we can see if you’ve got what it takes to win the World Cup of GOOOOLLLL Shouting.

Podcast produced by Danielle Hewitt.