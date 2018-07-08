Anatomy of a Scene: The Part of “The Boxing Cats (Prof. Welton’s)” Where the Cats Are Boxing

Hooray for Hollywood! And also New Jersey! Edison/Library of Congress

In this occasional series, Slate takes a close look at the ideas, themes, and techniques behind some of the most iconic sequences in cinema history. This week, we’re looking at the scene in William K. L. Dickson’s 1894 masterpiece “The Boxing Cats (Prof. Welton’s)” in which cats participate in a boxing match. As the scene is the centerpiece of the film, of which it takes up a significant part, we’ve included the entire movie below. Pay particular attention to the scene with the boxing cats:

Dickson and cameraman William Heise faced daunting challenges bringing their vision of pugilistic cats to the silver screen, starting with convincing the bean-counters at Edison Studios that audiences would pay hard-earned money to watch cats battle it out in the ring. Dickson was so dedicated to the art of presenting the public with lifelike images of cats participating in boxing matches that he literally invented 35mm perforated film and was instrumental in inventing the technology that drives modern film projectors. Heise, too, was dissatisfied enough with the state of boxing-cat-capturing technology that he built his own, working with Dickson on the development of the kinetoscope. When the two men turned their attention on the subject of the sweet science (as practiced by cats), they needed every technological trick in the book—and a few that hadn’t yet been invented!

Start with the framing. Heise’s camera stays stationary throughout the film, as though transfixed by the title bout in the center of the frame. The editing, too, picks up the themes of stasis and shock, capturing the boxing cats in a single, uninterrupted take. Compare it to the hyperfrenetic cutting in the La Motta vs. Sugar Ray fight from Raging Bull to get a sense of how long it took before filmmakers picked up the markers they threw down:

The torch wasn’t truly passed until Ryan Coogler’s 2015 film Creed, with its famous one-shot fight scene—and Coogler didn’t have to work with cats! The mise-en-scène is working full-time too: Look at the way the harsh horizontal lines of the cat-size boxing ring play up the loneliness and isolation of the feline pugilists:

Still boxing! Edison/Library of Congress

To truly appreciate the extraordinary camerawork here, it’s useful to superimpose the Golden Spiral on the image for some reason:

Edison/Library of Congress

It really speaks for itself, doesn’t it? Beyond the camerawork, “The Boxing Cats (Prof. Welton’s) is also celebrated for the extraordinary performances Dickson drew from the boxing cats—non-professional actors—training them for months until their every motion embodied the culture of physical fitness the film both celebrates and critiques. And then there’s Professor Welton, whose iconic, walrus-mustachioed performance as the demonic cat boxing impresario spawned a thousand imitators, from Joel Grey in Cabaret to “the ‘Oh, my block is knocked off!’ kid” in this Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots commercial:

Comprehensively tracing all the cinematic descendants of “The Boxing Cats (Prof. Welton’s)” is a fool’s errand—the answer is “all the films”—but this is a rare case where critics of the time were more attuned to a work of art’s meaning than later generations. Take this prescient and moving tribute from Frank Leslie’s Popular Monthly, written after an 1895 visit to Edison’s studio:

Each picture when taken is actually only one inch in size, but is several times magnified. It is illuminated by an incandescent lamp whose rays are interrupted forty-six times a second while the pictures shoot past, the latter being only momentarily lighted up just as they reach the eye. So smooth is the mechanism, however, and so swift is the succession of graded pictures, that the mind or eye is aware of no break any more than would be perceived by the execution of movements in actual life.

It would take years for modern critics to appreciate the qualities in “The Boxing Cats (Prof. Welton’s)” that their predecessors wrote so passionately about. But with its rediscovery and critical rehabilitation, a consensus is finally forming that “The Boxing Cats (Prof. Welton’s)” is, in the words of its original marketing campaign, “a very interesting and amusing subject.” And even the film’s harshest critics have to admit one thing, however grudgingly: A great deal of the power and beauty of “The Boxing Cats (Prof. Welton’s)” comes from the legendary scene featuring boxing cats.