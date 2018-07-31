Alex Trebek Suggested This Former Civil Rights Lawyer as His Possible Jeopardy! Replacement

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 19: SiriusXM’s Urban View Presents ‘Defining Justice In 2017’ An Exclusive Subscriber Event hosted by Laura Coates at SiriusXM DC Performance Space on October 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Larry French/Getty Images

Could the next face of America’s favorite game show be a black woman?

After 34 years on Jeopardy!, host Alex Trebek has hinted that his impending retirement is more than likely. Trebek’s contract expires in 2020, and the host told TMZ he’s leaning more and more towards giving up the esteemed position. The 78-year-old Trebek nominated Laura Coates, a multitalented CNN commentator, as one of his possible replacements.

Coates took to Twitter to celebrate the fact that the host of her “fave game show ever” has followed her career.

Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying https://t.co/qdMxWc9g5e via @TMZ — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) July 30, 2018

Coates often appears on CNN as a legal analyst with a background in civil rights law. She’s also the host of her own radio show and an adjunct law professor at George Washington University School of Law. In 2016, she published her first book, You Have The Right: A Constitutional Guide to Policing the Police.

Trebek also named NHL announcer Alex Faust as a possible replacement, but the prospect of another white male host doesn’t seem nearly as exciting.