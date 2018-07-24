Hugh Grant during an interview with host Jay Leno on July 10, 1995, two weeks after Grant’s highly publicized arrest for picking up a prostitute, and Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank, Amazon Studio.

Hugh Grant started his film career as a dreamy-eyed closeted boy in Maurice who kept his homosexuality theoretical (or “platonic”) in order to live the public life that was planned for him—his character “Clive” had a promising future as a politician, so love had to be repressed. It’s interesting to watch him return to that conundrum all these years later, in the punchier A Very English Scandal, and from the opposite end: The closeted character he plays now is one who sidestepped the sacrifice, indulged, and became murderous in his effort to escape the consequences. Having made his name as a heartthrob, developed into a charming cad, and peaked with wonderfully compelling narcissists like failed actor St. Clair Bayfield in Florence Foster Jenkins and washed-up actor Phoenix Buchanan in Paddington 2, Grant has now returned to the theme that has in some ways governed his life: the public figure at risk of being governed by secrets.

The miniseries is based on the fall of Jeremy Thorpe, a sometime leader of the Liberal Party charged in 1978 with conspiring to murder his ex-lover Norman Scott in order to keep his sex life private. Hugh Grant’s own brush with public embarrassment you may remember: The actor went through a 1995 scandal after being arrested for soliciting a blow job from a sex worker, a crime that went against the diffident, blinky Four Weddings and a Funeral persona that made him a star. Grant took his lumps at the time, but later, when several Rupert Murdoch–owned tabloids in the U.K. were found to have hacked into private citizens’ phones and voicemails in pursuit of stories, he became a vocal advocate for the right to privacy. Grant’s testimony during the 2011 Leveson inquiry—a series of public hearings into the practices of the British press that resulted, among other things, in Murdoch admitting to a cover-up—is long, strained, and frank. Grant is quite open about how his own life was affected by an unholy alliance between cutthroat paparazzi and a tabloid press hell-bent on getting a story. This openness, interestingly, has partially inoculated him against subsequent celebrity-fueled drama: He took on the British tabloid media in part because he was willing to be personally embarrassed, no matter what Murdoch chose to publish about him.

And he was good at it. Earlier in 2011, Grant famously turned the tables on a paparazzo who’d happened to drive by when the star’s car had broken down. The ex–News of the World executive (who’d retired to run a pub) kept his camera in the car and photographed Grant before offering him a lift, which Grant, out of options, finally accepted. The man later sold the story—which included a vaguely embarrassing anecdote about Grant—but Grant plotted remarkably well-executed revenge: He visited the man’s pub, coaxed him into confidences, and secretly taped their conversation, which contained several explosive allegations about ties between political figures and an out-of-control tabloid press. Grant published the transcript, calling the piece “The Bugger, Bugged.”

The actor had been harassed plenty before and has been since, as his testimony amply documents, but his anti-tabloid advocacy has been possible because he’d weathered a scandal early on without complaint. “I was arrested. It was on public record. I totally expected there to be tons of press, a press storm, and I had no quarrel with it. None whatsoever,” he said in his testimony. This is borne out by his behavior at the time—his appearance on Jay Leno’s Tonight Show after his arrest is legendary both for his sheepishness and for his refusal to accept a way out: “People give me tons of ideas on this one,” he said then. “You know, I was under pressure, or I was overtired, or I was lonely, or I fell down the stairs when I was a child. But I, um, you know, I think it … that would be bollocks to hide behind something like that.”

More recently, when he was asked about the #MeToo movement while promoting Paddington 2, Grant was at pains to emphasize that he lacked moral standing: “I don’t feel inclined to be particularly sanctimonious about that sort of thing, because, you know, my own past is fractionally marbled with murk,” he said, “But uh, I mean, I wouldn’t say anything different to any other normal person. I think sexual harassment is, should not be tolerated in any form, any business, anywhere. And that’s the end of it and I admire those women who came forward on that.”

It may be that we’re entering not just a post-secrets but a post-scandal moment.

Grant’s stewardship of the publicity machine has been idiosyncratic and sometimes stormy, flipping between the celebrity persona he’s had to play and the weirder man behind it with a proclivity for metacommentary. His affect in interviews ranges from thoughtful wit to an unpleasantness so extreme that Jon Stewart called him the worst Daily Show guest of all time. It’s true that Grant owns up to his ugly side more than most: “Turns out my inner crab got the better of me with TV producer in 09,” he tweeted. “Unforgivable. J Stewart correct to give me kicking.” There’s a slight but definite tension, in other words, between the charming but slightly caddish self-deprecation that defines so many of his characters and his own brand management (which he has at times handled personally—he told Howard Stern that he spent about four years playing his own fictional agent, named James Howe Ealy). The indifference to exposure he professes in his ongoing war with the tabloids isn’t 100 percent accurate: In the Leveson inquiry, Grant admits to being genuinely concerned about how the story of his first child’s birth would affect his and the mother’s public image. (He was not married to the child’s mother and claimed at the time that there was no real romantic relationship.) His worries were partly (and understandably!) reputational; he understood that the way the story is told defines the damage it does to the people concerned.

Grant’s late-in-life crusade to define the boundaries of acceptable invasions of privacy—for celebrities and private citizens alike—has obvious applications to the recent work where he plays historical figures. It seems fair game to wonder whether Grant had any qualms about subjecting the surviving members of the Thorpe family to a portrayal they’d almost certainly resent. Norman Scott does—he objected to the series’ sometimes antic approach to its material. “There’s nothing funny about someone trying to kill you,” he’s said, noting also that he was portrayed inaccurately as “a weakling.” As for the son, Rupert Thorpe—who appears as an infant and young boy in A Very English Scandal—it’s impossible not to wonder how this person would respond, not just to the experience of having his family on the front page as a child but to the subsequent experience of having his tragedy turned to entertainment. In a twist so rich it seems fictional, Rupert grew up to become Grant’s natural enemy: not just a scandalmonger, but a tabloid paparazzo.

But Scott’s objection gets at the larger question of how to manage the instinctive pleasure, for the observer, that comes with scandal. The relief of watching A Very English Scandal now is that some of the scandals it portrays—Thorpe’s homosexuality, in particular—no longer strike us as scandalous. But Thorpe did apparently conspire to murder his ex-lover, and there’s a genuinely tabloid-y edge to Grant’s louche and seamy performance. Turning a real tragedy that marked the beginning of the end for the Liberal Party into pure entertainment is a risk, and an interesting one for someone with Grant’s peculiar trajectory. It may be that we’re entering not just a post-secrets but a post-scandal moment, when the graft lies so thick on the ground that even big stories—like an American congressional candidate seeking stolen emails from Russian spies—slip by like tabloid headlines. They are too much to be believed; the eyes light upon the man nabbed by aliens and glance off.

As scandals of a different order break on our own shores, and a tabloid president armed with a tabloid press goes to war with the truth, it feels almost quaint to ponder the questions posed by A Very English Scandal. Rupert Murdoch was just getting started at the time it takes place—he acquired News of the World (which Grant would help shutter) in 1969 and tried his luck with United States markets in 1973, founding Star and acquiring the New York Post in the ensuing years, before launching his masterpiece in 1996: Fox News. The sensational forces Murdoch would ultimately marshal to deform two different political systems were in place. It’s to Hugh Grant’s credit that he went up against the one; whether or not anyone could successfully challenge the American incarnation—or the scandal-immune boogeyman it helped create and immunize—remains to be seen.