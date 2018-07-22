22 Short Films About Mile 22

Please note that although this photo can technically be considered an extremely short film about Mile 22, it is not one of the 22 short films promised by the headline. STX

Here is the teaser trailer for Mile 22:

Here is the official trailer for Mile 22:

Here is Mark Wahlberg’s interview with Access Hollywood at CinemaCon 2018 about Mile 22:

Here is the official second trailer for Mile 22:

Here is the official final trailer for Mile 22:

Here is Ronda Rousey’s red carpet interview with WWE for Mile 22:

Here is the official final trailer for Mile 22 except the audio has been replaced with Edward Meeker’s 1908 Edison wax cylinder recording of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”:

Here is the official “Overwatch” featurette for Mile 22:

Here is a video where a guy watches a trailer for Mile 22 while saying things like “Oh yeah!”:

Here is Lauren Cohan’s Good Morning America interview for Mile 22:

Here is Buster Keaton and Clyde Bruckman’s 1926 feature film The General, which is about Mile 22 in the sense that it provided the blueprint for every action movie that followed it, including Mile 22:

Here is Mark Wahlberg’s interview with the Associated Press at the same event where he talked to Access Hollywood:

Here is the official final trailer for Mile 22 except the audio has been replaced with Edward Meeker’s 1908 Edison wax cylinder recording of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” and instead of the audio fading out when the video ends, it just keeps playing over a black screen until the song is finished:

Here are the 1993 Senate Committee Hearings on violence in video games, in which Senator Joseph Lieberman rails against violent images like the ones found in Mile 22:

Here is the official teaser trailer for Mile 22 embedded seven times in a row in order to get the total number of short films about Mile 22 up to 22, and if that strikes you as cheating, I will tell you that there are subtle, almost undetectable differences between each version, even though there are not:

Here is the official final trailer for Mile 22 except the audio has been replaced with Edward Meeker’s 1908 Edison wax cylinder recording of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” and instead of the audio fading out when the video does, it just keeps playing over a black screen until the song is finished, and then it plays the entire song four more times in a row:

This concludes Slate’s presentation of 22 short films about Mile 22.