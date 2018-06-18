Rapper XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot and Killed in Florida

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, better known as rapper XXXTentacion, has died, reports TMZ, after being shot while leaving a motorcycle dealership in South Florida. He was 20 years old. The Broward County sheriff has since confirmed the victim’s identity as Onfroy but did not provide details about the suspect or suspects.
Onfroy, a Florida native, first rose to prominence on SoundCloud, and his latest album, simply titled ?, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in March. At the time of his death, he was on a modified house arrest awaiting trial on charges of domestic violence against a former girlfriend, including “strangulation, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.”