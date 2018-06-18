Rapper XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot and Killed in Florida

XXXTentacion visits iHeart radio Station 103.5 The Beat on May 26, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. mpi04 / MediaPunch /IPX via AP

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, better known as rapper XXXTentacion, has died, reports TMZ, after being shot while leaving a motorcycle dealership in South Florida. He was 20 years old. The Broward County sheriff has since confirmed the victim’s identity as Onfroy but did not provide details about the suspect or suspects.

#BreakingNews #BSO is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Onfroy, a Florida native, first rose to prominence on SoundCloud, and his latest album, simply titled ?, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in March. At the time of his death, he was on a modified house arrest awaiting trial on charges of domestic violence against a former girlfriend, including “strangulation, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.”