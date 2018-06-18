Brow Beat

Rapper XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot and Killed in Florida

By

XXXTentacion visits iHeart radio Station 103.5 The Beat on May 26, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
XXXTentacion visits iHeart radio Station 103.5 The Beat on May 26, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
mpi04 / MediaPunch /IPX via AP

Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, better known as rapper XXXTentacion, has died, reports TMZ, after being shot while leaving a motorcycle dealership in South Florida. He was 20 years old. The Broward County sheriff has since confirmed the victim’s identity as Onfroy but did not provide details about the suspect or suspects.

Onfroy, a Florida native, first rose to prominence on SoundCloud, and his latest album, simply titled ?, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in March. At the time of his death, he was on a modified house arrest awaiting trial on charges of domestic violence against a former girlfriend, including “strangulation, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.”

Hip-Hop Music Obits

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Rapper XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot and Killed in Florida

Jeremy Stahl

The Most Audacious Moment from Kirstjen Nielsen’s Child Separation Press Conference

Jamelle Bouie

Stephen Miller’s Family Separation Policy Is Already Backfiring

Molly Olmstead and Sofie Werthan

Who’s Defending Family Separation at the Border and Who’s Condemning It

Rebecca Onion

Family Separation, Trump vs. Merkel, and LeBron’s Choice

Marissa Martinelli

﻿Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sells Record Number of Tickets After Tonys Triumph

Jim Newell

It’s Going to Be a Messy Immigration Week on Capitol Hill

Dahlia Lithwick

John Roberts’ Supreme Court Is Too Afraid of Public Outcry to Decide Anything

Jeremy Stahl

Why Kirstjen Nielsen Is Denying That the Policy of Separating Families Is a Family Separation Policy

Elliot Hannon

Secret Audio Recording of Immigration Detention Center Reveals Inconsolable Children Calling Out for Their Parents

Christina Cauterucci

How the CDC Is Failing Transgender Youth

Barron H. Lerner

The Frustrating History of the Science of Breast-Cancer Treatment Shows We’ve Been Here Before

Most Read

Trump’s Damning Doublespeak

William Saletan

“Nits Make Lice”: America’s Long History of Casting Suspicion and Blame on Nonwhite Children

Rebecca Onion

The Trolley Problem Tries to Probe Our Moral Compass. Does It Work?

Daniel Engber

Here’s a Dishonest Tweet from Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Also Five Limericks

Matthew Dessem

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s New Album Is Like the Satisfying Finale of a Prestige Drama

Carl Wilson

It Sure Looks Like Donald Trump Is Trying to Take Down Angela Merkel

Joshua Keating