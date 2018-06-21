Police Have Arrested a Suspect for XXXTentacion’s Murder

Brow Beat

Police Have Arrested a Suspect in the Murder of XXXTentacion

By

XXXTentacion
Handout/Getty Images

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion, three days after the 20-year-old was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
Dedrick D. Williams, 22, faces first-degree murder and grand theft charges and is currently being held without bail, according to police records.

On the evening of June 18, Williams is thought to have fired the shot heard around the Internet, killing the Soundcloud rapper with a controversial background mired in assault charges of his own. Beginning in May of 2016, XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, collected a list of domestic violence charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, strangulation, and false imprisonment. As the news of his murder broke, social media was explosively split between the tributes of mourning fans and fellow musicians and the harshly indifferent.

Williams’ arrest could confirm that the shooting was related to theft, according to Miami New Times. The 22-year-old also has a lengthy record, including grand theft, aggravated assault with a firearm, and battery.

