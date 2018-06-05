Watch Viola Davis Dominate in the New Trailer for Widows

Viola Davis in the trailer for Widows. Still taken from the video

In the official trailer for the new Steve McQueen thriller, Widows, Liam Neeson’s character looks familiar. In one scene he lies in bed, face to face with his wife, played by Viola Davis; in the next he rips off a ski mask while driving a getaway vehicle. But this story strays from Neeson’s predictable role of the intimidating, gravely-voiced hero—it’s time for a group of bad ass women to take his place.

Adapted from a British miniseries, Widows tells the story of four women in Chicago who take over the heist attempt that killed their husbands. Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, and Cynthia Erivo play the power lineup of freshly grieving widows who resort to extreme measures to pay their husbands’ debt and get some revenge. The film breaks McQueen’s five-year hiatus after directing Twelve Years a Slave. He teams up with writer Gillian Flynn, from the psychologically twisted thriller Gone Girl. Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya makes an appearance as a darkly charming antagonist who is also after the stolen heist money.

Widows will debut in theaters on November 16.