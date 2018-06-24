What Makes Senegal Such a Joy to Watch

Senegal celebrates Sadio Mané’s opening goal during the World Cup Group H football match between Japan and Senegal at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia on Sunday. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Don’t just do it for the dancing.

The Senegal national team earned headlines, and thousands of new fans, ahead of its Group H match with Japan Sunday when a video of the players dancing during a training session went viral. Imagine the haka that New Zealand rugby performs before its games, and then picture it joyful and exuberant instead of martial and intimidating.

Con Senegal no solo veremos fútbol, también veremos "canto, baile y felicidad" en este #MundialTelemundo de Rusia 2018. pic.twitter.com/OHaF3c2v4M — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 19, 2018

Senegal’s players are really good at it, and if that’s what gets people onto the bandwagon, then that’s not the worst thing. But hopefully those new fans will stick around to watch them play. Senegal is worth rooting for because of its identity on the field, even if it will be disappointed at tying Japan 2–2 Sunday. It’s not the best team at the 2018 World Cup, but it is the complete sporting package, providing everything you could hope for as a fan and some moments you might not.

Start with the world-class talent. Sadio Mané spent much of this season in Mohamed Salah’s shadow at Liverpool, but he still tallied his fourth-straight Premier League season with 10 or more goals. His goal Sunday relied on little of that talent.

Right place, right time for Sadio Mané! pic.twitter.com/nmC9jvsNnB — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Mané plays deeper for Senegal than for Liverpool, but he also has more freedom to wander, often swapping positions with a forward or a central midfielder to mix up the looks he’s giving defenders. Senegal’s primary weapon is his speed and dribbling ability, but unlike some of the other World Cup teams built around a single star, it’s not dependent on him making things happen.

Credit this to Senegal manager Aliou Cissé, already his country’s breakout star of the tournament. Cissé’s intensity and expressiveness on the sideline give him the feel of an inspiring motivational speaker you’ve never heard. His squad would do well to listen when he shares his life story: He captained Senegal during its only other World Cup campaign in 2002, when the team shocked defending champion France 1–0 and made it all the way to the quarterfinals. Cissé’s Senegal looks the very model of modern mid-tier English teams: hard-working and resilient, with big forwards and big center backs and the flair players spread out wide, where they can’t get in the way when the time comes for the real work of defending.

Senegal’s defense held out admirably against a favored Poland attack to win its opener 2–1, but struggled against Japan in a game where it was expected to spend more time on the front foot. Its defenders lost track of a pair of Japanese runners on the first goal and left Keisuke Honda—who has scored or assisted seven of the past nine Japanese World Cup goals—alone six yards in front of their net on the second.

These moments can be maddening, but what is the point of sports if you can’t yell “What are you doing?!” at the TV screen at regular intervals? Are the silly and sometimes painful-looking fouls that forward M’Baye Niang commits—he drew blood with an elbow Sunday—worth enduring for the plays where he smoothly pushes a defender out of his way without breaking stride to reach a long pass? (OK, maybe not if you’re the guy who caught the elbow.)

Then again, for every moment that Senegal has you putting your head in your hands, it’s good for another that makes you laugh at its good fortune. Being in the right place at the right time is a skill, but Mané’s goal owes more to goalkeeper error and dumb luck. The winner against Poland was even more fortunate and opportunistic.

Why try to ride just your talent and tactics when you can add a healthy dose of that luck to it? If that combination holds out, Senegal might dance its way into the knockout rounds.

Read the rest of Slate’s coverage of the 2018 World Cup.