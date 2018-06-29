Westworld Is a Timeless Mess

Brow Beat

Did Anyone Understand Westworld?

Four critics discuss Westworld’s Season 2  in spoiler-filled detail.

By

Evan Rachel Wood on Westworld
Westworld
John P. Johnson/HBO

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss moviesthe occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Willa Paskin spoils the second season of Westworld with Sam Adams, Jonathan Fischer, and Rachelle Hampton. Is everybody a robot? Why is Delores’ hair always so beautiful? Is the show’s approach to race interesting or just dumb?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Listen to Slate Spoiler Specials via Apple PodcastsOvercastSpotifyStitcher, or Google Play.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

