Westworld Is a Timeless Mess

Westworld John P. Johnson/HBO

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Willa Paskin spoils the second season of Westworld with Sam Adams, Jonathan Fischer, and Rachelle Hampton. Is everybody a robot? Why is Delores’ hair always so beautiful? Is the show’s approach to race interesting or just dumb?

You can also check out past Spoiler Specials

