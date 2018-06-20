Michael B. Jordan Is Out for Revenge in the Creed 2 Trailer.

Michael B. Jordan didn’t make it to the end of Black Panther, and we’re not holding our breath for another Fantastic Four movie, but at least there’s one budding franchise we can count on him showing up in. The first trailer for Creed 2 finds him back in the ring, and up against a familiar name: Drago. 1985’s Rocky IV is one of the ultimate Cold War artifacts, an unabashedly jingoistic crowd-pleaser that pits Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa against an evil Russian boxer named Ivan Drago, who establishes his bad-guy bona fides by killing Carl Weathers’ Apollo Creed in the ring. In the Creed sequel, Jordan’s (literal) Adonis goes up against Drago’s son, Viktor, played by Florian Munteanu, with a possible repeat appearance by Dolph Lundgren’s O.G. Ivan himself. Director Ryan Coogler is not returning for the sequel, so it’s hard to get a sense of whether it will live up to the first movie’s heights, but if you’re into shots of the Philadelphia skyline and Tessa Thompson with a butterfly brooch, this trailer’s for you.