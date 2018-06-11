Brow Beat

Watch Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Drama Teacher Melody Herzfeld’s Full Tony Acceptance Speech

By

Melody Herzfeld speaks at the 2018 Tony Creative Arts Awards.
Melody Herzfeld speaks at the 2018 Tony Creative Arts Awards.
CBS

Sunday’s Tony Award ceremonies featured several moving tributes to the students and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, the site of the Valentine’s Day school shooting that is changing the national conversation about gun control.* Students from the school’s drama department sang “Seasons of Love” during the main ceremony, and during the Creative Arts Awards, this year’s Excellence in Theatre Education Award was given to Melody Herzfeld, the head of the school’s theater department, who kept a group of students safe during the shooting. The television broadcast didn’t include her full speech, so here it is:

In her acceptance speech, Herzfeld stayed away from explicit political statements, besides the political statement inherent in being a school shooting survivor. Instead, she talked about the ways that arts education can help students deal with life’s quotidian tragedies as well as disasters like the Parkland shooting. “Imagine if arts were classes that were considered core, a core class in education,” Herzfeld said. That’s a standard plea from arts teachers at awards shows in our age of low taxes and the vicious generational neglect that pays for them, and wouldn’t have been out of place in a year with no mass shootings (so, 1979). But the close of Herzfeld’s speech alluded to the way her students have seized control of the debate since February. “Here we are,” she told the audience. “The future, changed for good.”

Correction, June 11, 2018: This post originally misspelled Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ first name.

Parkland Shooting Theater TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Joshua Keating

“CVID” Is the Most Important Acronym of the Trump-Kim Talks. No One Knows What It Means.

Osita Nwanevu

Mitt Romney Said Democrats Will Nominate Someone “Out of the Mainstream” in 2020. Nothing Could Be Further From the Truth.

Mark Joseph Stern

The Supreme Court’s Decision Greenlighting Voter Purges Is a Big Win for the Trump Administration

Jack Hamilton

On Kanye West’s New Album, the GOOD Music Rapper Focuses Simply on Good Music

Matthew Phelan

We’re Increasingly Reliant on High-Tech Batteries, and Completely Unprepared for High-Tech Battery Bombs

Strategist Editors

Everything You Need to Make Your Own Iced Coffee

Richard L. Hasen

Sonia Sotomayor’s Dissent in the Big Voter Purge Case Points to How the Law Might Still Be Struck Down

Sam Adams

Incredibles 2 Has Incredible Action. If Only the Ideas Were Incredible, Too.

Evan Urquhart

Fragile Masculinity Is Pushing Trans Folks Out of Male Spaces

Mark Joseph Stern

Supreme Court, in 5–4 Decision, Allows States to Purge Voters for Their Failure to Vote

Aaron Mak

Cryptocurrencies Plunged By Billions of Dollars Because A Minor Exchange Got Hacked

Marissa Martinelli

John Oliver Asks Us to Do the Unthinkable: Pay Attention to Sean Hannity

Most Read

Net Neutrality Is Officially Dead. Here’s How You’ll Notice It’s Gone.

April Glaser

John Kelly Reportedly Called the White House a “Miserable Place to Work”

Daniel Politi

The Date Is Here: So Long, Net Neutrality

Daniel Politi

Forget Russia. Maybe It’s the U.S. That Doesn’t Belong at the G-7.

Joshua Keating

“He Never Once Exotified Anyone”: A Latino Food Writer on Why Bourdain Meant So Much to His Community

Rachelle Hampton

There Are People Tasked With Taping Trump’s Papers Back Together After He Rips Them

Daniel Politi