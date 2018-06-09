Warriors Win NBA Title and LeBron Wears a Cast After He and His Weary Cast Are Cast Aside

The sweep’s conclusion was anything but dramatic. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 on Friday to complete the series sweep and become NBA Champions. Golden State celebrated their third title in four years after the final whistle, and Cleveland fans saw LeBron James leave the court as a Cavs player for perhaps the last time.

It wasn’t the most compelling close-out game in history, evidenced by the fact that its most memorable highlight was a second-quarter JaVale McGee finger roll.

After the Warriors built a 21-point lead in the third quarter, the only real on-court competition was between Kevin Durant and Steph Curry to see who would take home the Finals MVP trophy. Durant won that battle, and he finished Friday night with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The win solidifies Golden State’s claim as one of the greatest dynasties in modern American sports, though Cleveland didn’t make them work hard to earn it this time around. LeBron James was subbed out to a standing ovation with 4:03 left to play, but the game was out of reach long before that.

LeBron walks off the floor to a standing O in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/92kq1qL04w — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2018

LeBron is a free agent this offseason, and conversations about his potential landing spots will dominate the summer. Some of his fellow NBA players haven’t wasted any time in making their recruiting pitches.

Trust The Process!!!! Find a new slant @KingJames — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 9, 2018

Despite being soundly swept in the Finals, LeBron’s 2018 postseason was unimpeachable. He packed a career’s worth of defining moments into a two-month span and dragged a shoddily constructed Cavs team all the way to the brink, and his 51-point performance in the series opener could have changed the complexion of the Finals were it not for the amnestic stylings of J.R. Smith.

We are now just finding out how costly that Game 1 overtime loss was, as reporters learned that LeBron punched a whiteboard in frustration afterwards and has been playing with an injured hand ever since. (Important note: Yahoo reports James punched a whiteboard, while ESPN says it was a blackboard. The intrigue continues…)

The injury was the product of frustration: He punched a white board after Game 1, I’m told. https://t.co/LQ03YbG7Fg — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 9, 2018

LeBron James on his right hand injury: "Self-inflicted. Post-game, after Game 1. Very emotional... the way we played, the calls that were made, I had emotions that the game was taken away from us.. Pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 9, 2018

LeBron appeared at the Game 4 post-game press conference with his hand in a cast, but he was able to laugh about it.

The cameras seemed to like LeBron's cast. pic.twitter.com/m4jfDh0nzP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2018

After being criticized throughout his career for failing to win when it matters most, it’s notable that LeBron has built enough good will to be (justly) celebrated after losing his sixth Finals series. Even a fit of office supply-related violence can’t put a dent in his legacy (though his hand didn’t fare so well).

No matter where LeBron goes this summer—be it Philadelphia, Los Angeles, or even if he stays in Cleveland—he and his team will have the same goal as everyone else in the league: beat Golden State. Of course, that won’t be the case if he joins Golden State, but let’s let these Finals breathe a bit before we ruminate too much on that terrifying prospect.

As good as the Warriors have been during this four-year run that has included three titles and a 73-win regular season, they are in a position to get better. Role players and even starters will come and go, but a core of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry is designed to win for a long time. The summer may revolve around LeBron’s free agency decision, but the league itself is still trapped in Golden State’s gravitational pull, and it will be until those guys stop hitting jump shots.

It may be a while.