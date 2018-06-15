Uruguay Beats Egypt, Proves It’s Still the World Cup’s Most Annoying Opponent

Annoying even when Luis Suárez isn’t biting anyone. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

Egypt thought it had it, that much is clear. The best barometer for their team’s mood during Friday’s World Cup match against Uruguay was the constant cutaways to its star Mohamed Salah on the bench.

Salah, who scored a Premier League record 32 goals for Liverpool this past season, seemed confident: smiling, laughing, shaking his head in either relief or schadenfreude after Uruguay’s Luis Suárez failed to get a shot off after being played through on goal.

Then, this:

Uruguay’s José Giménez powered home an unstoppable header off a free kick in the 90th minute, giving Uruguay a 1-0 win and restoring the balance of Group A. A draw would have been massive for the Egyptians. Uruguay are the favorites to emerge from what FiveThirtyEight called the easiest group in World Cup history, and a taking a point from them would have been more valuable relatively than Russia’s 5-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The fact that Salah was on the bench at all at that point might be proof Egypt thought it could clinch the draw. Salah, who suffered a shoulder injury that forced him out of the Champions’ League final three weeks ago, was supposed to be 100 percent fit to play in the World Cup, but Egyptian coach Héctor Cúper apparently thought his star could benefit from a few more days of rest. It’s understandable that Cúper might have fudged those numbers a little bit. If you’re in a standoff, you don’t want to admit that the gun you’re pointing isn’t loaded.

They say that great teams find ways to win ugly. Uruguay, it seems, only manages to win ugly, and they are experts at breaking hearts in the process. Each of Uruguay’s last five World Cup wins, dating back to the 2010 World Cup, has come either on penalties or via a goal scored in the 80th minute or later. In 2014, after losing to Costa Rica in their opener, it beat England on an 85th minute Suarez goal and Italy on an 81st minute Diego Godín goal. In 2010, it beat South Korea on another late Suárez goal, then eliminated Ghana in the quarterfinals after Suárez stuck a hand out to save a last-minute goal-bound shot, earning himself a red card and his team a chance to win the game on penalties. Somehow this is one of Suárez’s least-heinous on-field controversies. This is a man whose career is divided on Wikipedia into first, second and third biting incidents.

This Uruguay team was supposed to be different, though. Its midfield—long the province of utilitarian bruisers—was expected to have a little more forward drive and creativity from players like Matías Vecino and Nahitan Nández. Instead, it was back to the grit and grind, led by the centerback pairing of Giménez and Godín, who play together every week for Atlético Madrid. Egypt’s defense, bolstered by a poor game from Suárez, held out just as long as most teams do.

Even Suárez found a way to contribute in the end, suffering a foul in the dying moments of stoppage time, falling, catching himself, then lunging headfirst into an Egyptian and falling again, clutching his head. For his trouble he earned an Egyptian yellow card and bled a few more precious seconds off the clock. The whole thing was ugly. Salah was not amused.