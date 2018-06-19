Trevor Noah Rounds Up Fox News’ Least Convincing Defenses for Trump’s Family Separation Policy

“Finally, I get to deliver the news with a picture of children in cages over my shoulder.” Comedy Central

It’s pretty unlikely that anyone who has somehow managed to maintain their ignorance of what’s happening at the border so far decided to tune in to The Daily Show Monday night to catch up with the latest news. It’s even less likely that hypothetical citizen, having missed The Daily Show (along with every other non-Fox News program for at least the last two years) would decide to read a Slate article about a Daily Show segment. And anyone who knows what’s happening who isn’t already sick to their stomach about it is too far gone to turn back. So neither Monday night’s Daily Show segment nor this post are necessarily the best or most effective venues in which to reach out to persuadable Americans who might be convinced to fight this policy, should any still exist. Which means it doesn’t make much sense to judge this as a piece of persuasive journalism:

Noah’s segment will be seen by an audience of people who already agree with him (along with the occasional Republican masochist), changing no minds. But as journalism-journalism, it’s actually quite good: Noah collates all of Fox News’ weak defenses of the administration’s policy, including this extraordinary ramble from Steve Doocy (per Noah, a “cage half-full kind of guy”) about what qualifies as a cage:

We got from the Border Patrol some of the images inside these detention facilities. Look, I’m from a farm community—to me, I see the chain-link fences, to me, it’s more like a security pen to me. You do see some fencing, but keep in mind—some have referred to them as cages, but it—keep in mind, this is a great big warehouse facility where they built walls out of chain-link fences.

You can’t refute that kind of statement: if we’re willing to entertain a debate over the meaning of “cage,” the people putting children in cages have already won. What’s Noah is documenting here, then, is not the truth or falsehood of the Republican party line, but the depth and scale of the country’s moral and intellectual failure. Because although The Daily Show won’t move the needle, Fox & Friends’ message, disingenuous though it is, actually might. It’s worth documenting just how little evidence it takes to convince some people that things aren’t as bad as the news is making it seem. It’s worth documenting that one of those people is the President of the United States.