Trevor Noah Is as Delighted as Donald Trump at the Sight of the Oversized North Korean Envelope

Trevor Noah Is Nearly as Delighted as Donald Trump at the Sight of the Oversized North Korean Envelope

Donald Trump evokes a bewildering number of emotions—horror, disgust, sorrow, anger—but delight is usually not on the list. But as Trevor Noah pointed out on The Daily Show on Monday, Trump’s reaction to receiving an oversized envelope from North Korea is absolutely delightful:

Look at how excited he is about his giant envelope! Like, it looks like he’s the one visiting the leader in the Oval Office. Why is he so happy? And you can see it doesn’t even matter what’s in the envelope. Trump is just like a kid who gets an expensive race car for Christmas, and then when you look over, he’s just playing with the cardboard box. Wheeeeeeeee!

Noah is not wrong about this: The photo of Donald Trump grinning like a fool while holding his giant novelty envelope is genuinely enjoyable to look at, so much so that it suggests one way out of this whole mess. Trump will never agree to resign, but if he were completely cut off from the levers of power and forced to bumble his way through deliberately comical ceremonial appearances like the North Korean Giant Novelty Envelope Handover, it’d do a lot to heal the country. And even if Trump noticed the difference, he clearly wouldn’t mind: look how happy he is in the photo! The trick would be getting Trump to sign legislation limiting his own power—but even that wouldn’t pose too much of a challenge: All they’d have to do is send it over in a giant envelope.

