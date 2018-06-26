Brow Beat

Trevor Noah Has a Plan That Will Let Sarah Huckabee Sanders Eat in Peace

By

Trevor Noah shows a photo of Sarah Huckabee Sanders wearing Groucho Marx glasses on The Daily Show.
So crazy, it just might work.
Comedy Central

Trevor Noah took a sympathetic look at Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ bad dining experience on Monday night, admonishing his audience for enjoying her misfortune and making a passionate plea for civility:

I know that you guys are cheering, but I’m sorry, I think that was the wrong thing to do. I think what the restaurant should have done is treated her the same way she treats the press. Yeah, they should have just brought her an empty plate, and then when she goes, “Where’s my food,” you go, “Oh, it’s right there. It’s right there. It’s right there.” She’ll be like, “There’s no food!” and they’ll be like, “Well, the chef told us food, so there must be food there. And that’s our position. That’s it.”

Wait, no, on inspecting that blockquote more closely, it seems like Noah actually believes that civilians have no obligation to treat government officials any better than they treat us, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ best bet for future dining involves Groucho Marx glasses and nearsighted waiters. Good news is hard to come by these days, so please savor Noah’s further report that Trump staffers are also having a bad time on the dating scene:

Both of these stories have the same thing in common: a shocked disbelief on the part of Trump administration officials and the Reagan-and-Tip-O’Neill-went-out-for-drinks brigade that anyone would treat political actions—lying for Donald Trump while the country steals children, say—like they have real-world consequences. It’s an easy mistake to make: People sometimes get so caught up with the noble clash of ideas in the marketplace of debate, they forget we’re talking about kids in cages.

Late Night Trevor Noah TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Trevor Noah Has a Plan That Will Let Sarah Huckabee Sanders Eat in Peace

Josh Voorhees

How Will Trump Do in Tuesday’s Primaries?

Matthew Dessem

“President Donald Trump Touts David Lynch Endorsement” Is a Real, True Headline and Not a Lazy Dystopian World-Building Background Detail

Nick Greene

Argentina Is Either a Mutinous Mess or Just a Regular Mess, Depending on Reports

Elliot Hannon

Sean Spicer Has a Talk Show in the Works Called Common Ground Despite Abandoning Just That During His Trump Days

Jamelle Bouie

No, Donald Trump Is Still Not Popular

Aaron Mak

WeRateDogs Twitter Account Promises to Never Rename Dogs Again

Mark Joseph Stern

Alito and Sotomayor Are Fighting Over Who Gets the Right to Vote in America. Alito Is Winning.

Isaac Chotiner

Erdogan’s Re-Election Means the End of Turkey as We’ve Known It

Chau Tu

Junot Díaz, Trumpstagram, and Passing

Eric Betts

Maybe This Isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup After All

Carmen Russo

John Oliver Digs Into Mexican Politics on Last Week Tonight

Most Read

The New York Times’ Jeremy W. Peters Defends His Reporting on Trump Supporters

Isaac Chotiner

Junot Díaz and the Problem of the Male Self-Pardon

Lili Loofbourow

The Government Had No Intention of Reuniting Separated Families and Has No Plan to Do So Now

Dahlia Lithwick

Anonymous Workplace Notes Are a Terrible Idea, but Many People Leave Them Anyway

Alison Green

Neil Gorsuch Just Declared War on the Voting Rights Act

Mark Joseph Stern

Louise Linton Has Totally Overhauled Her Instagram Persona in the Wake of Airplane-Photo-Gate

Christina Cauterucci