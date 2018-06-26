Trevor Noah Has a Plan That Will Let Sarah Huckabee Sanders Eat in Peace

So crazy, it just might work. Comedy Central

Trevor Noah took a sympathetic look at Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ bad dining experience on Monday night, admonishing his audience for enjoying her misfortune and making a passionate plea for civility:

I know that you guys are cheering, but I’m sorry, I think that was the wrong thing to do. I think what the restaurant should have done is treated her the same way she treats the press. Yeah, they should have just brought her an empty plate, and then when she goes, “Where’s my food,” you go, “Oh, it’s right there. It’s right there. It’s right there.” She’ll be like, “There’s no food!” and they’ll be like, “Well, the chef told us food, so there must be food there. And that’s our position. That’s it.”

Wait, no, on inspecting that blockquote more closely, it seems like Noah actually believes that civilians have no obligation to treat government officials any better than they treat us, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ best bet for future dining involves Groucho Marx glasses and nearsighted waiters. Good news is hard to come by these days, so please savor Noah’s further report that Trump staffers are also having a bad time on the dating scene:

Both of these stories have the same thing in common: a shocked disbelief on the part of Trump administration officials and the Reagan-and-Tip-O’Neill-went-out-for-drinks brigade that anyone would treat political actions—lying for Donald Trump while the country steals children, say—like they have real-world consequences. It’s an easy mistake to make: People sometimes get so caught up with the noble clash of ideas in the marketplace of debate, they forget we’re talking about kids in cages.