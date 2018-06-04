Watch the Trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Spooky Follow-Up to Call Me By Your Name

Let Dakota Johnson gaze into your soul. Still taken from the trailer.

It’s always dangerous to remake a cult classic, but Call Me By Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino is no coward. The Italian director’s next film is what he has been calling an “homage” but what we might more traditionally call a remake of horror legend Dario Argento’s 1977 movie Suspiria. Like the film that inspired it, Guadagnino’s Suspiria follows strange events that take place at a dance academy. The first trailer, which is appropriately spooky, is quite a departure in tone from his last movie.

Suspiria, which hits theaters in November, will reunite the cast members of Guadagnino’s 2015 film A Bigger Splash—specifically, Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton. Johnson will take on the role originally played by Jessica Harper, a ballet student who goes to Europe to train at a famous academy, while Swinton will play Madame Blanc. What else they will do, besides stare ominously at each other from across a crowded table, remains to be seen.