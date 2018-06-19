This Video of Tiffany Haddish Thirsting After Kylo Ren Is Proof She Should Host Every Awards Ceremony

Every movie is a little better with Tiffany Haddish in it, and if you need proof, look no further than the MTV Movie & TV Awards. On Monday night, the comedian took home the award for Best Comedic Performance for Girls Trip, and, fortunately for us, she also hosted the ceremony. One of the highlights of the evening was a bit where Haddish appears in famous movies from the past year, including making a Force connection with Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi.

“Long face, feathered hair,” observes Haddish. “You look like a fucked-up Keanu Reeves.” But if high-waisted pants and skin so pale you can see someone’s lungs through it aren’t your thing, Haddish also joined in on a scene from Black Panther, which won Best Movie. There, she challenged T’Challa for the the throne, with a little help from her Girls Trip castmates, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah.