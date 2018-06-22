ABC Pulls Episode of The Proposal After Sexual Assault Allegations

The Proposal. ABC

ABC has pulled the second episode of the Bachelor spinoff The Proposal, scheduled to air on Monday, after one of its contestants was accused of abetting a sexual assault. A Wisconsin woman named Erica Mae Denesh wrote in a Facebook post that a contestant on the show, unnamed but identified as one of the men in a photo of ten male contestants, arranged a Tinder date with her. “When I arrived,” she wrote, “it was just him and two other 50ish year-old men whom he referred to as his ‘friends.’ They poured me a drink, and then I was left alone with the two older men. The original guy never came back, despite me calling and texting. I was told by his friends that he would be back soon. So while I waited, I accepted another drink, which I know now was spiked.”

“I was taken to an apartment upstairs by one of the older men, and the things I endured for the next 5 hours were unspeakable.”

ABC and production company Warner Horizon issued a joint statement: “An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of The Proposal. While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the program, we take it very seriously. ABC and the producers of The Proposal are pulling the episode while this matter is under review.”