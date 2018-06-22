Brow Beat

ABC Is Bringing Back Roseanne, Only Without Roseanne

By

Roseanne, minus Roseanne.
(artist’s rendition)
ABC

Bye bye, Roseanne, hello The Conners. According to a report in Variety, ABC has ordered 10 episodes of a new fall series featuring the cast and crew of Roseanne Barr’s recently canceled hit sitcom, with the notable exception of Barr herself. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman will all return, as will much of the show’s writing staff. Barr will have no involvement with the show, and will receive no profits from it, although she will retain the rights to the character of Roseanne Conner and any future reboots or spinoffs.

Roseanne was canceled last month after Barr wrote a racist tweet likening African-American Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett to a character from Planet of the Apes. She subsequently apologized, then blamed being on Ambien, and then, weeks later, attempted to claim that the tweet was a reference to the purported anti-Semitism of Obama’s Iran deal. None of it took, but ABC still sees value in the damaged property—or, given rumors that they might have had to pay the show’s major players for the new season even after the show was canceled, figured they might as well put them to work instead.

There was no immediate word as to whether ABC or online streaming services such as Hulu planned to restore Roseanne’s old episodes, including those from the sitcom’s initial, pre-Twitter run.

Sam Adams

ABC Is Bringing Back Roseanne, Without Roseanne

Jeremy Stahl

Sen. Chris Van Hollen Describes Meeting Mothers Whose Children Were Torn Away at the Border

Elliot Hannon

Influential Conservative Commentator Charles Krauthammer Dies at 68

Charles Seife

Why Haven’t the Obituaries for Koko the Ape Talked About Her Purported Nipple Fetish?

Jordan Weissmann

Jeff Bezos Will Lose Zero Sleep Over the Supreme Court’s Decision to End Tax-Free Online Shopping

Jim Newell

House Republicans’ Immigration Plan Is on Life Support

Jeremy Stahl

Senator May Have Found Way To Force Release of Secret Trump Travel Ban Numbers

Chau Tu

Trump’s Space Farce, Melania’s Jacket, and Trans Lives

Amy Pollard

Can Self-Driving Cars Handle Boston’s Infamously Congested and Confusing Streets?

Josh Voorhees

Can a Viral Campaign Ad Make the Difference in Deep-Red Texas?

Mark Joseph Stern

Elena Kagan Is Up to Something

Ruth Graham

The Melania Jacket Is the Apotheosis of the “Words Don’t Matter” Presidency

Splinter News Doxed Stephen Miller, and Twitter Tried to Stop It

April Glaser

“Family Values” Conservatism Is Finally Dead

Neil J. Young

Trump Fixed Nothing Today

Mark Joseph Stern

Donald Trump Wants Credit for Ending a Crisis He Created

Jamelle Bouie

What It’s Like When Google Uses Your Picture Under Results for “Bitcoin Bro” and “Crying Liberal”

Rachel Withers

Trump Signs Executive Order Purporting to End Family Separations—but Not Reunifying Separated Families

Ben Mathis-Lilley