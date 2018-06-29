The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive July 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Her (July 29)
Good Watch
An Education (July 22)
Bo Burnham: what.
Get Smart
Gone Baby Gone (July 12)
Lethal Weapon
Menace II Society
The Sinner Season 1 (July 2)
The Voices
Tropic Thunder
V for Vendetta
We Own the Night
Binge Watch
Hawaii Five-O Season 8
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
NCIS Season 15
Rica, Famosa, Latina Seasons 1-4
Shameless Season 8 (July 28)
Nostalgia Watch
Interview with the Vampire
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Princess Diaries
Family Watch
Bolt (July 22)
Cupcake & Dino: General Services (July 27)
Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh Season 4 (July 20)
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (July 13)
White Fang (July 6)
If You’re Bored
A Very Secret Service (July 30)
Blue Bloods Season 8
Blue Valentine (July 5)
Bonusfamiljen Season 2 (July 15)
Chocolat
Dance Academy: The Comedy (July 2)
Dark Tourist (July 20)
Deceived
Deep Undercover Collection 3 (July 20)
Extinction (July 27)
Father of the Year (July 20)
Finding Neverland
First Team: Juventus Part B (July 6)
Fix It and Finish It Collection 3 (July 20)
Free Rein Season 2 (July 6)
Going for Gold (July 15)
Good Witch Season 4 (July 2)
Happy Gilmore
How It Ends (July 13)
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (July 13)
Lockup: Extended Stay (July 9)
Madam Secretary Season 4
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy Season 2
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome (July 27)
Romina (July 2)
Sacred Games (July 6)
Samantha! (July 6)
Scream 4 (July 7)
Sofia the First Season 4 (July 29)
Spanglish
Stealth
The Bleeding Edge (July 27)
The Company Men (July 28)
The Skin of The Wolf (July 6)
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We the Marines
Welcome to the Family (July 27)
What We Started
Netflix Original Programming
Amazing Interiors (July 20)
Anne With An E Season 4 (July 6)
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed
Druglords Season 2 (July 10)
Duck Duck Goose (July 20)
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (July 24)
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (July 6)
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (July 13)
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (July 20)
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (July 20)
Last Chance U: INDY (July 20)
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia Season 2 (July 20)
Orange Is The New Black Season 6 (July 27)
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (July 6)
Sugar Rush (July 13)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors (July 31)
The Comedy Lineup (July 3)
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale Part 2 (July 15)
The Warning (July 24)
The Worst Witch Season 2 (July 27)
HBO
Must Watch
The Blair Witch Project
The Dark Knight
Selena
Good Watch
Erin Brockovich
Hacksaw Ridge (July 22)
Heartburn
Loving
Mimic
Minority Report
Panic Room
Platoon
Solaris
Soul Food
Thirteen
Tour de Pharmacy (July 8)
Nostalgia Watch
About a Boy
American Gigolo
Born on the Fourth of July
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
The Rose
Family Watch
Richie Rich
Christmas in July Watch
Almost Christmas (July 29)
If You’re Bored
Bean
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Cobra
Johnny Handsome
Keeping Up With the Joneses (July 15)
K-Pax
Le Divorce
Leatherheads
Mission: Impossible II
Mr. Deeds
Necessary Roughness
Next Day Air
The Other Side of the Door
Over Her Dead Body
Pearl Harbor
Popstar: Never Stop Stopping (July 8)
Room 104 (July 28)
The Man Without a Face
The Women
The X-Files: I Want to Believe
Watchmen
HBO Original Programming
Ballers
Game of Thrones (July 16)
Insecure (July 23)
Amazon
Must Watch
The Act of Killing
American Psycho
Dead Man Walking
The Graduate
The Invisible War
Mulholland Dr.
Zodiac
Good Watch
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All Is Lost
Blazing Saddles
Dr. T. and the Women
The Glass Castle (July 27)
Gran Torino
Ms. 45
Our Nixon
Pretty in Pink
Rabbit Hole
20,000 Days on Earth
V for Vendetta
Binge Watch
21 Jump Street Seasons 1-2
Burn Notice Seasons 1-7
Damages Seasons 1-5
NYPD Blue Seasons 1-12
The Americans Season 6 (July 29)
The Closer Seasons 1-7
The Twilight Saga
Nostalgia Watch
And God Created Woman
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Family Watch
Christmas Trade
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
Summer Surf Watch
Innersection: Black (July 8)
Innersection: Blue (July 8)
Modern Collective (July 8)
Ocean Driven (July 8)
Surfing Presents: Du Ciel (July 8)
Winter Out West (July 8)
Vintage Action/Thriller Watch
Angel Heart
Avenging Force
Body Count
Double Jeopardy
Jeepers Creepers
Maximum Overdrive
Next
Number One With a Bullet
P.O.W. the Escape
Patriot Games
Sahara
Switchback
The Fourth War
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
The Monster Squad
Trade
Witness
If You’re Bored
A Fly in the Champagne (July 8)
American Psycho 2
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Angela’s Ashes
Assassination
Barfly
Between Two Harbors (July 8)
Blue Chips
Cadillac Man
Cook Off! (July 14)
Cronicas
Finding Bliss
Friends With Kids (July 28)
Highlander II: The Quickening
How To Talk To Girls At Parties (July 24)
Incident at Loch Ness
Invaders from Mars
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Ladybugs
Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf
Letters to Juliet
Max Steel (July 20)
Mixed Signals
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
Murphy’s Law
Sex Drive
Six Shooter
Snake Eyes
Snowden (July 8)
State of Grace
Street Smart
Stripes
The Brothers Bloom
The Eternal
The Foot Fist Way
The Forgiven (July 14)
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
Wanderland (July 14)
Waste Land
Woody Allen - A Documentary Parts 1 & 2
Wooly Boys
Yelling to the Sky
Amazon Original Programming
Comicstaan Season 1 (July 13)
Eat.Race.Win Season 1 (July 27)
Tumble Leaf Seasons 4a (July 24)
Hulu
Must Watch
American Psycho
Before Midnight
Dead Man Walking
Election
This Is Spinal Tap
Good Watch
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All Is Lost
Bad News Bears
Braveheart
Chasing Amy
Clue
Dr. T and the Women
The Glass Castle (July 27)
Go
Hustle & Flow
In a World (July 9)
Midnight in Paris
Mimic
Pretty in Pink
Rabbit Hole
Sharp Edges (July 17)
Witness
Binge Watch
Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 14 (July 6)
Project Runway Season 16
You’re The Worst Season 4 (July 6)
Flavortown (and Friends) Watch
Beat Bobby Flay Seasons 4-5 (July 6)
Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction Season 4 (July 6)
Burgers, Brew & ‘Que Seasons 1-2 (July 6)
Chopped Seasons 18 & 29 (July 13)
Cutthroat Kitchen Season 10 (July 13)
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Seasons 24-25 (July 6)
Food Network Star Kids Season 10 (July 6)
Iron Chef Gauntlet Season 1 (July 13)
Man Finds Food Season 1 (July 6)
Man Fire Food Seasons 4-5 (July 6)
Restaurant: Impossible Seasons 12-13 (July 13)
Nostalgia Watch
And God Created Woman
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Superstar
The Honeymooners
Documentary Watch
Heart of Nuba (July 6)
Le Ride
Closing Gambit
Incident at Loch Ness
One Direction: This Is Us
The Wrecking Crew (July 30)
Throwback Watch
Avenging Force
Angel Heart
Barfly
Bloodsport
Cyborg
Delta Force
Invaders from Mars
Masters of the Universe
Maximum Overdrive
Number One with a Bullet
P.O.W. the Escape
Street Smart
The Manchurian Candidate
The Monster Squad
Nicholas Cage Watch
Next
Snake Eyes
Family Watch
Alpha and Omega
Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Dog Kingdom (July 8)
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze
Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games
Barbie and the Three Musketeers
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2
Chopped Junior Seasons 2-3 (July 6)
Kids Baking Championship Season 3 (July 6)
Kids BBQ Championship Season 1 (July 6)
Justice League Action Season 1 (July 21)
Teen Titans Go! Season 4B (July 6)
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Phantom
If You’re Bored
20 Weeks
Alone Season 3
Alone Together Season 2 (July 25)
Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (July 10)
American Pickers Season 17
American Psycho 2
American Ripper Season 1
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Analyze That
Analyze This
Ancient Top 10 Season 1
Assassination At Middleton
Beautiful Boy
Before We Vanish (July 30)
Better Things Season 2 (July 14)
Beyond Borders
Billy Madison
Black Cop (July 25)
Body Count
Borg Vs. McEnroe (July 3)
Bound
Build Small, Live Anywhere Season 1 (July 13)
Cadillac Man
Clear and Present Danger
Cover Versions (July 10)
Disaster Movie
Doomsday Preppers Season 2
Double Jeopardy
Embrace of the Serpent (July 20)
Everybody’s Fine
Evolution
Flea Market Flip Season 5 (July 13)
Forged in Fire Season 4
Friends with Kids (July 28)
Gangland Undercover Season 2
Get Real
Ghost Adventures Season 7 (July 13)
Hoarders Season 8
Home Town Season 1 (July 13)
House Arrest
House Hunters Season 109 (July 13)
Intervention Season 17
Into the Blue (July 31)
Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back
Jeepers Creepers
Just Before I Go
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Ladybugs
Last Castle
Leaning into the Wind (July 22)
Letterkenny Seasons 1-2 (July 13)
Little Women: Atlanta Season 3
Little Women: Dallas Seasons 1-2
Love It or List It, Too Seasons 6-7 (July 13)
Mary Kills People Season 2 (July 8)
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
Murphy’s Law
Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer
Patriot Games
Pawn
Pawn Stars Seasons 13-14
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 5 (July 13)
Real Humans Season 2 (July 25)
Sahara
Serena (July 9)
Sex Drive
Six Shooter
Sleepers
Status Update (July 21)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
The Brothers Bloom
The Curse of Oak Island Season 4
The Eternal
The Fourth War
The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer Season 1
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Ladies Man
The Last Ship Season 4 (July 20)
The League of Gentlemen Seasons 1-4
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Librarians Season 4
The Lost Wife of Robert Durst
The Mechanic
The Murder of Laci Peterson Season 1
The Rundown
The Thundermans Season 4 (July 24)
This Country Seasons 1-2 (July 20)
Trade
Trial & Error Season 2 (July 20)
UnREAL Season 3 (July 2)
Victoria & Abdul (July 28)
When Sharks Attack Seasons 1-3
Who Killed Tupac? Season 1
Wicked Tuna Season 5
Wooly Boys
Zombie Spring Breakers (July 10)
Hulu Original Programming
Ballet Now (July 20)
Castle Rock (July 25)
Casual Season 4 (July 31)
Harlots Season 2 (July 11)