The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

Her, Jurassic Park, An Education, and Menace II Society are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Annapurna Pictures; Universal Pictures; BBC Films; New Line Cinema.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive July 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway in Get Smart. Warner Home Entertainment

Must Watch

Her (July 29)

Good Watch

﻿An Education (July 22)

Bo Burnham: what.

Get Smart

Gone Baby Gone (July 12)

Lethal Weapon

Menace II Society

The Sinner Season 1 (July 2)

The Voices

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

We Own the Night

Binge Watch

Hawaii Five-O Season 8

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

NCIS Season 15

Rica, Famosa, Latina Seasons 1-4

Shameless Season 8 (July 28)

Nostalgia Watch

Interview with the Vampire

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Princess Diaries

Family Watch

Bolt (July 22)

Cupcake & Dino: General Services (July 27)

Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh Season 4 (July 20)

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (July 13)

White Fang (July 6)

If You’re Bored

A Very Secret Service (July 30)

Blue Bloods Season 8

Blue Valentine (July 5)

Bonusfamiljen Season 2 (July 15)

Chocolat

Dance Academy: The Comedy (July 2)

Dark Tourist (July 20)

Deceived

Deep Undercover Collection 3 (July 20)

Extinction (July 27)

Father of the Year (July 20)

Finding Neverland

First Team: Juventus Part B (July 6)

Fix It and Finish It Collection 3 (July 20)

Free Rein Season 2 (July 6)

Going for Gold (July 15)

Good Witch Season 4 (July 2)

Happy Gilmore

How It Ends (July 13)

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (July 13)

Lockup: Extended Stay (July 9)

Madam Secretary Season 4

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy Season 2

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome (July 27)

Romina (July 2)

Sacred Games (July 6)

Samantha! (July 6)

Scream 4 (July 7)

Sofia the First Season 4 (July 29)

Spanglish

Stealth

The Bleeding Edge (July 27)

The Company Men (July 28)

The Skin of The Wolf (July 6)

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We the Marines

Welcome to the Family (July 27)

What We Started

﻿Netflix Original Programming

Amazing Interiors (July 20)

Anne With An E Season 4 (July 6)

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed

Druglords Season 2 (July 10)

Duck Duck Goose (July 20)

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (July 24)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (July 6)

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (July 13)

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (July 20)

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (July 20)

Last Chance U: INDY (July 20)

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia Season 2 (July 20)

Orange Is The New Black Season 6 (July 27)

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (July 6)

Sugar Rush (July 13)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (July 31)

The Comedy Lineup (July 3)

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale Part 2 (July 15)

The Warning (July 24)

The Worst Witch Season 2 (July 27)

HBO

Jennifer Lopez as Selena. Q Productions

Must Watch

The Blair Witch Project

The Dark Knight

Selena

Good Watch

Erin Brockovich

Hacksaw Ridge (July 22)

Heartburn

Loving

Mimic

Minority Report

Panic Room

Platoon

Solaris

Soul Food

Thirteen

Tour de Pharmacy (July 8)

Nostalgia Watch

About a Boy

American Gigolo

Born on the Fourth of July

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

The Rose

Family Watch

Richie Rich

Christmas in July Watch

Almost Christmas (July 29)

If You’re Bored

Bean

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Cobra

Johnny Handsome

Keeping Up With the Joneses (July 15)

K-Pax

Le Divorce

Leatherheads

Mission: Impossible II

Mr. Deeds

Necessary Roughness

Next Day Air

The Other Side of the Door

Over Her Dead Body

Pearl Harbor

Popstar: Never Stop Stopping (July 8)

Room 104 (July 28)

The Man Without a Face

The Women

The X-Files: I Want to Believe

Watchmen

HBO Original Programming

Ballers

Game of Thrones (July 16)

Insecure (July 23)

Amazon

Keri Russell and Bill Heck in The Americans. FX Networks

Must Watch

The Act of Killing

American Psycho

Dead Man Walking

The Graduate

The Invisible War

Mulholland Dr.

Zodiac

Good Watch

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All Is Lost

Blazing Saddles

Dr. T. and the Women

The Glass Castle (July 27)

Gran Torino

Ms. 45

Our Nixon

Pretty in Pink

Rabbit Hole

20,000 Days on Earth

V for Vendetta

Binge Watch

21 Jump Street Seasons 1-2

Burn Notice Seasons 1-7

Damages Seasons 1-5

NYPD Blue Seasons 1-12

The Americans Season 6 (July 29)

The Closer Seasons 1-7

The Twilight Saga

Nostalgia Watch

And God Created Woman

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Family Watch

Christmas Trade

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

Summer Surf Watch

Innersection: Black (July 8)

Innersection: Blue (July 8)

Modern Collective (July 8)

Ocean Driven (July 8)

Surfing Presents: Du Ciel (July 8)

Winter Out West (July 8)

Vintage Action/Thriller Watch

Angel Heart

Avenging Force

Body Count

Double Jeopardy

Jeepers Creepers

Maximum Overdrive

Next

Number One With a Bullet

P.O.W. the Escape

Patriot Games

Sahara

Switchback

The Fourth War

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

The Monster Squad

Trade

Witness

If You’re Bored

A Fly in the Champagne (July 8)

American Psycho 2

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Angela’s Ashes

Assassination

Barfly

Between Two Harbors (July 8)

Blue Chips

Cadillac Man

Cook Off! (July 14)

Cronicas

Finding Bliss

Friends With Kids (July 28)

Highlander II: The Quickening

How To Talk To Girls At Parties (July 24)

Incident at Loch Ness

Invaders from Mars

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Ladybugs

Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf

Letters to Juliet

Max Steel (July 20)

Mixed Signals

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Murphy’s Law

Sex Drive

Six Shooter

Snake Eyes

Snowden (July 8)

State of Grace

Street Smart

Stripes

The Brothers Bloom

The Eternal

The Foot Fist Way

The Forgiven (July 14)

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

Wanderland (July 14)

Waste Land

Woody Allen - A Documentary Parts 1 & 2

Wooly Boys

Yelling to the Sky

Amazon Original Programming

Comicstaan Season 1 (July 13)

Eat.Race.Win Season 1 (July 27)

Tumble Leaf Seasons 4a (July 24)

Hulu

Lesley Ann Warren in Clue. Paramount Pictures

Must Watch

American Psycho

Before Midnight

Dead Man Walking

Election

This Is Spinal Tap

Good Watch

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All Is Lost

Bad News Bears

Braveheart

Chasing Amy

Clue

Dr. T and the Women

The Glass Castle (July 27)

Go

Hustle & Flow

In a World (July 9)

Midnight in Paris

Mimic

Pretty in Pink

Rabbit Hole

Sharp Edges (July 17)

Witness

Binge Watch

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 14 (July 6)

Project Runway Season 16

You’re The Worst Season 4 (July 6)

Flavortown (and Friends) Watch

Beat Bobby Flay Seasons 4-5 (July 6)

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction Season 4 (July 6)

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que Seasons 1-2 (July 6)

Chopped Seasons 18 & 29 (July 13)

Cutthroat Kitchen Season 10 (July 13)

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Seasons 24-25 (July 6)

Food Network Star Kids Season 10 (July 6)

Iron Chef Gauntlet Season 1 (July 13)

Man Finds Food Season 1 (July 6)

Man Fire Food Seasons 4-5 (July 6)

Restaurant: Impossible Seasons 12-13 (July 13)

Nostalgia Watch

And God Created Woman

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Superstar

The Honeymooners

Documentary Watch

Heart of Nuba (July 6)

Le Ride

Closing Gambit

Incident at Loch Ness

One Direction: This Is Us

The Wrecking Crew (July 30)

Throwback Watch

Avenging Force

Angel Heart

Barfly

Bloodsport

Cyborg

Delta Force

Invaders from Mars

Masters of the Universe

Maximum Overdrive

Number One with a Bullet

P.O.W. the Escape

Street Smart

The Manchurian Candidate

The Monster Squad

Nicholas Cage Watch

Next

Snake Eyes

Family Watch

Alpha and Omega

Alpha and Omega: Dino Dogs

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Dog Kingdom (July 8)

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fuhreeze

Alpha and Omega: The Great World Games

Barbie and the Three Musketeers

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2

Chopped Junior Seasons 2-3 (July 6)

Kids Baking Championship Season 3 (July 6)

Kids BBQ Championship Season 1 (July 6)

Justice League Action Season 1 (July 21)

Teen Titans Go! Season 4B (July 6)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Phantom

If You’re Bored

20 Weeks

Alone Season 3

Alone Together Season 2 (July 25)

Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (July 10)

American Pickers Season 17

American Psycho 2

American Ripper Season 1

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Analyze That

Analyze This

Ancient Top 10 Season 1

Assassination At Middleton

Beautiful Boy

Before We Vanish (July 30)

Better Things Season 2 (July 14)

Beyond Borders

Billy Madison

Black Cop (July 25)

Body Count

Borg Vs. McEnroe (July 3)

Bound

Build Small, Live Anywhere Season 1 (July 13)

Cadillac Man

Clear and Present Danger

Cover Versions (July 10)

Disaster Movie

Doomsday Preppers Season 2

Double Jeopardy

Embrace of the Serpent (July 20)

Everybody’s Fine

Evolution

Flea Market Flip Season 5 (July 13)

Forged in Fire Season 4

Friends with Kids (July 28)

Gangland Undercover Season 2

Get Real

Ghost Adventures Season 7 (July 13)

Hoarders Season 8

Home Town Season 1 (July 13)

House Arrest

House Hunters Season 109 (July 13)

Intervention Season 17

Into the Blue (July 31)

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back

Jeepers Creepers

Just Before I Go

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Ladybugs

Last Castle

Leaning into the Wind (July 22)

Letterkenny Seasons 1-2 (July 13)

Little Women: Atlanta Season 3

Little Women: Dallas Seasons 1-2

Love It or List It, Too Seasons 6-7 (July 13)

Mary Kills People Season 2 (July 8)

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Murphy’s Law

Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer

Patriot Games

Pawn

Pawn Stars Seasons 13-14

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 5 (July 13)

Real Humans Season 2 (July 25)

Sahara

Serena (July 9)

Sex Drive

Six Shooter

Sleepers

Status Update (July 21)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

The Brothers Bloom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 4

The Eternal

The Fourth War

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer Season 1

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Ladies Man

The Last Ship Season 4 (July 20)

The League of Gentlemen Seasons 1-4

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Librarians Season 4

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst

The Mechanic

The Murder of Laci Peterson Season 1

The Rundown

The Thundermans Season 4 (July 24)

This Country Seasons 1-2 (July 20)

Trade

Trial & Error Season 2 (July 20)

UnREAL Season 3 (July 2)

Victoria & Abdul (July 28)

When Sharks Attack Seasons 1-3

Who Killed Tupac? Season 1

Wicked Tuna Season 5

Wooly Boys

Zombie Spring Breakers (July 10)

Hulu Original Programming

Ballet Now (July 20)

Castle Rock (July 25)

Casual Season 4 (July 31)

Harlots Season 2 (July 11)