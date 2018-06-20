Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in July

Bring It On. Universal Studios.

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in July. (All titles expire July 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

Before Midnight



Good Watch

An Honest Liar

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

More Than a Game

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (July 2)

Changeling (July 16)

Wanted (July 16)



Threequel Watch

Lethal Weapon 3

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines



Nostalgia Watch

Scary Movie

A Cinderella Story (July 30)



Spirit Fingers Watch

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It



Family Watch

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (July 7)



If You’re Bored

Alive

Along Came Polly

Beerfest

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon 4

Mixed Signals

Pandemic

The Art of War

Real Husbands of Hollywood Seasons 1-5 (July 7)

Ratchet and Clank (July 7)

Serena (July 7)

Alice Through the Looking Glass (July 11)

Wild Hogs (July 14)

Convergence (July 15)

Lockup: State Prisons Collection 1 (July 15)

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary (July 15)

The Den (July 29)

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot (July 30)

Swing State (July 30)