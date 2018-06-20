Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in July

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in July. (All titles expire July 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
Before Midnight
Good Watch
An Honest Liar
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Little Women
Michael Clayton
Midnight in Paris
More Than a Game
Tropic Thunder
V for Vendetta
Breakfast at Tiffany’s (July 2)
Changeling (July 16)
Wanted (July 16)
Threequel Watch
Lethal Weapon 3
Scream 3
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Nostalgia Watch
Scary Movie
A Cinderella Story (July 30)
Spirit Fingers Watch
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Family Watch
Piglet’s Big Movie
Rugrats Go Wild
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (July 7)
If You’re Bored
Alive
Along Came Polly
Beerfest
Cocktail
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Lethal Weapon 4
Mixed Signals
Pandemic
The Art of War
Real Husbands of Hollywood Seasons 1-5 (July 7)
Ratchet and Clank (July 7)
Serena (July 7)
Alice Through the Looking Glass (July 11)
Wild Hogs (July 14)
Convergence (July 15)
Lockup: State Prisons Collection 1 (July 15)
Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary (July 15)
The Den (July 29)
Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot (July 30)
Swing State (July 30)