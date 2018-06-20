Brow Beat

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream on Netflix Before They Expire in July

By

Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union, wearing cheerleading uniforms.
Bring It On.
Universal Studios.

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in July. (All titles expire July 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch
Before Midnight

Good Watch
An Honest Liar
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2 
Little Women
Michael Clayton
Midnight in Paris
More Than a Game
Tropic Thunder
V for Vendetta
Breakfast at Tiffany’s (July 2)
Changeling (July 16)
Wanted (July 16)

Threequel Watch
Lethal Weapon 3
Scream 3
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Nostalgia Watch
Scary Movie
A Cinderella Story (July 30)

Spirit Fingers Watch
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It

Family Watch
Piglet’s Big Movie
Rugrats Go Wild
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (July 7)

If You’re Bored
Alive
Along Came Polly
Beerfest
Cocktail
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Lethal Weapon 4
Mixed Signals
Pandemic
The Art of War
Real Husbands of Hollywood Seasons 1-5 (July 7)
Ratchet and Clank (July 7)
Serena (July 7)
Alice Through the Looking Glass (July 11)
Wild Hogs (July 14)
Convergence (July 15)
Lockup: State Prisons Collection 1 (July 15)
Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary (July 15)
The Den (July 29)
Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot (July 30)
Swing State (July 30)

Netflix

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in July

Natalia Mehlman Petrzela

Homophobia at a CrossFit Is a Good Time to Recall That Gyms Have Always Been Gay Spaces

Mark Joseph Stern

Two GOP Senators Can Stop Child Separation by Refusing to Confirm Trump’s Judicial Nominees

Emma Laperruque

Avocado Toast Salad is the Best Thing Since Avocado Toast

Aaron Mak

Microsoft Touted Its Work With ICE in January. Now Its CEO Is Downplaying It.

Eric Betts

Morocco Deserved Much Better Than Being the First Team Eliminated from the World Cup
Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Help! I’m Worried That My Neighbor’s Kids Are Taking Pictures of Me Gardening in the Nude.

Rebecca Gale

Trump’s Work Requirements Will Be Totally Ineffective for Taxpayers and Devastating for Housing Assistance Recipients.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump May End Family Separation Through Executive Action, Like He Could Have Done All Along

Molly Olmstead

Protests Over Trump Administration’s Child Separation Policy Broke Out in Cities Across the Country on Tuesday

Christina Bonnington

How Google Uses Wi-Fi Networks to Figure Out Your Exact Location

Rachelle Hampton

Lawrence Wright Paints an Intimate, Nuanced Portrait of Texas. If Only He Had Been Willing to Look Harder at Its Racial Dynamics.

Most Read

Trump Explains That “You Have to Take the Children Away” in Unhinged Speech to Small-Business Owners

Molly Olmstead

How the Trump Administration Is Defending the Indefensible

Dahlia Lithwick

XXXTentacion’s Death Deserves More Than Indifference

Jack Hamilton

For a Longtime Listener to the Nerdist Podcast, the Chris Hardwick Allegations Mark the End of a Complicated Era

Rebecca Onion

My Kid Doesn’t Want to Volunteer. Is She Hopelessly Selfish?

Carvell Wallace

Trump Rambles and Disses His Way Through Confusing House GOP Immigration Meeting

Jim Newell