Brow Beat

Stephen Colbert Joins In on the “Where’s Melania?” Conspiracy Theorizing

By

Melania Trump’s absence from the public eye for almost a month has led to no end of speculation about her whereabouts. (Official world from the White House has been that she’s recovering from treatment for a kidney condition.) Even Stephen Colbert got in on the action on The Late Show on Monday, quipping that he’s not surprised by Melania’s long hiatus because “it took that Shawshank guy years to tunnel out.”

The reaction to Melania stepping out of the spotlight for several weeks says a lot about the kind of visibility we expect from the First Lady, especially since Melania’s long absence comes shortly after she finally announced her platform. “Nancy Reagan was always out there telling kids to ‘just say no.’ Michelle Obama would sometimes just show up in people’s living rooms and tell them to drop and give her 20,” said Colbert. “Even Martha Washington had more pictures of herself, and remember, back then, the paparazzi were oil painters.”

Melania Trump supposedly came out of hiding on Monday for a private reception for military families, but as Colbert pointed out, the event was closed to the press. Are we really sure it wasn’t just a broom with googly eyes?

