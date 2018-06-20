Brow Beat

Stephen Colbert Urges Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Resign: “This Is the White House, Not an Abandoned Wal-Mart. You’re Allowed to Leave.”

By

Stephen Colbert.
Anyone know any good jokes about jails for babies?
CBS

There’s only so much comedy you can get out of people who defend putting children in cages, but Stephen Colbert did his best on Tuesday night, directly addressing press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. On hearing that Sanders didn’t want to have to defend the administration’s child separation policy, Colbert commiserated, sort of, before urging her to quit:

The heart of Colbert’s pitch was an ice-cold comparison between Sanders’ own situation and the situation she is helping create for innocent children:

So your administration owns locking up children. But if kids in cages is too much for you to defend, there is one option: You could resign. This is the White House, not an abandoned Wal-Mart. You’re allowed to leave.

That’s a pretty good joke, and Colbert’s antic retelling of Trump’s reign in the voice of a post-apocalyptic shaman talking about “the before times” is amusing too. But the funniest gag of all is the idea that anyone in this administration has a conscience left to appeal to.

Late Night Stephen Colbert TV

