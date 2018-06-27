Stephen Colbert Decodes Melania Trump’s Wardrobe

Brow Beat

Stephen Colbert Finds More Not-So-Hidden Messages in Melania’s Wardrobe

By

The outrage over Donald Trump’s child separation policy continues as Stephen Colbert tackled the issue on The Late Show Tuesday night. He addressed what he dubbed the recent “Coatgate” incident involving Melania Trump, who visited a children’s detention center on the US-Mexico border while wearing a Zara jacket emblazoned with the words, “I really don’t care do u?”

“It really hammered home the messaged that her husband’s baby jails only hinted at,” Colbert said.

On Sunday, the First Lady made her first public appearance since wearing the infamous jacket, speaking at a national conference for Students Against Destruction Decisions (SADD). Just after Colbert showed a clip of her mechanical-sounding speech, she made a “guest appearance” as a character played by Laura Benanti.

With authentically puckered lips and sternly contoured cheekbones, Benanti-as-Melania discussed her clothing choices and revealed several new pieces in a controversy-friendly wardrobe.

Just after Colbert wondered aloud whether the First Lady’s clothing is just “a purposeful distraction from the heartbreaking images we’ve seen of the detention centers,” Benanti’s character turns around to reveal the lengthy slogan on her latest jacket. “How many more monstrous acts do I have to support before people finally start seeing me as complicit in all this?”

