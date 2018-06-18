Can a One-Man Team Win at the World Cup?

South Korea’s forward Son Heung-min dribbles as he is marked by Sweden’s defender Mikael Lustig during the World Cup match between Sweden and South Korea at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Monday. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images.

South Korea manager Shin Tae-yong faced an intriguing dilemma ahead of his side’s World Cup opener Monday, a foul-plagued 1–0 loss to Sweden: One of his players is a lot better than the others.

Son Heung-min scored 18 goals for Tottenham last season, second-most on the team after England star Harry Kane, and added nine assists. He’s also versatile. Son played mainly as a left-sided attacker for Tottenham but also appeared as a center forward eight times, filled in at nearly every other midfield position, and even put in a shift at left wingback.

Son’s teammates on the South Korean national team are, with a few exceptions, so anonymous that when Shin learned that members of the Swedish coaching staff were observing his training sessions, he had his players switch numbers, figuring the spies couldn’t tell them apart. (Shin offered an additional explanation for that anonymity: “They might know a few of our players but it is very difficult for Westerners to distinguish between Asians and that’s why we did it.”) The question facing Shin, then: If you’re building your team around one man, what’s the best kind of One Man to have in the modern game?

You need the One Man if you’re going to have a good tournament, but you can’t rely on him to win you games all by himself.

Players and managers hate the notion of the one-man team. They have to say that. The very concept is insulting to the other 22 people on their rosters. And that’s fair. They are, in their own ways, talented and valued contributors, even if their talent doesn’t leap off the screen. With that disclaimer out of the way and any hurt feelings no doubt mollified, let’s continue to ignore them.

This World Cup provides us with examples of One Men at three key attacking positions: Poland’s Robert Lewandowski at forward, Denmark’s Christian Eriksen at attacking midfielder, and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah at winger.

Lewandowski scored 16 goals in qualifying, one more than the entire Croatia team and only two fewer than both England and France. Add to that the 40-plus goals he’s put in for Bayern Munich in each of the last three seasons and he might be the best traditional forward in the world, depending on whether Cristiano Ronaldo is going to keep pretending he’s a left winger.

Forwards have tended to be the stars of history’s most prominent one-man teams. Players like Eusébio for Portugal in 1966 or Hristo Stoichkov for Bulgaria in 1994 stand out because as our collective memory of past tournaments fades, what we’re left with is the names on the scoresheet. When your team is relying on a forward, it needs someone to play the passes to get him into goal-scoring positions. The supply lines—the other guys, the faceless masses—can become the weak link. Is it better to rely on your One Man to do your goal scoring, or do you get better results if he’s weaponizing the gravity of his One Man–ness to bring others into the fold?

Eriksen led Denmark in qualifying with eight goals, but he’s also reached double-digit assists for Tottenham in each of the last three seasons. When defenses key on him, he has the vision and range to hit passes through the seams their attention creates. Watch him on Denmark’s goal against Peru as he draws two defenders before laying it off to Yussuf Poulsen for the goal.

But then you’re left with the opposite problem. Someone on the other end of the pass, who may or may not be any good, is going to have to make something of it. Poulsen finished that one, but all told, Denmark put just three of its 10 shots on target and spent much of the game pinned back, unable to support Eriksen on offense.

In the parlance of our times, perhaps the best option would be to get you a player who can do both. Together, Salah and Sadio Mané—who plays on a two-man Senegal with star Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly—terrorized defenses for Liverpool all season. Split onto their respective teams, their speed and dribbling skills give each player the ability both to bypass the defense and to finish on their own.

This is the tact Shin took with Son for much of Monday’s game with Sweden. Son started in his familiar left-wing role and toggled back-and-forth between that flank and the right side, trying to catch the Swedish defense napping. He was responsible for many of South Korea’s brightest attacking moments—there weren’t many—skinning the Swedish fullbacks on either side and bending in tantalizing free kicks that South Korea made nothing of. But when his teammates struggled to get him the ball—and Sweden worked to ensure that they would struggle—the South Korean attack essentially shut down. Son spent a lot of the game tracking the Swedish fullbacks on either side farther and farther into South Korea territory, making it tougher for him to be involved in his team’s attacks.

By doubling (or tripling) up on this type of player and forcing him wide where he can’t shoot, opponents can use the sideline as an extra defender and isolate him from his teammates. Both Salah, who missed Egypt’s opener while recovering from a shoulder injury, and Mané might end up playing some of the World Cup in more central, free-floating roles, able to drift to either side to find the ball and confuse their markers, similar to how Argentina has used Lionel Messi. The trouble with this strategy, as Argentina has discovered, is that the players with more defined roles can be slow to react as they wait to see what the free player is going to do.

South Korea’s opponents have taken a different approach to building around their star. After years as his nation’s focal point, Zlatan Ibrahimović retired from international soccer when the team was eliminated from Euro 2016. But once Sweden qualified for the World Cup, its first since 2006, he used his platform as Major League Soccer’s newest big signing to indicate that he would be open to parachuting in for the tournament. The team turned him down.

Ibrahimović is 36 and no longer the force he once was, but he’d be ideal as an off-the-bench change-up for a team that seems focused on battering opponents into submission. But Sweden manager Janne Andersson apparently didn’t believe the great and powerful Zlatan could adjust from being the One Man to one of the guys.

Which isn’t to say that South Korea’s solution is to send Son home. Instead, they’ll have to find a way to face down the central paradox of any One-Man team, the one Argentina and Denmark have already found themselves up against: You need the One Man if you’re going to have a good tournament, but you can’t rely on him to win you games all by himself. You’re going to need those teammates after all. Has anyone seen them?

