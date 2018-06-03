Saturday Night Live’s Trump-Clinton Debate Sketches, Ranked in Order of How Painful They Are to Watch Today

Such ribaldry! NBC

It’s wildly unfair to judge comedy with the benefit of historical hindsight. So let’s do it! Here are Saturday Night Live’s four debate sketches from the election of 2016, ranked in order of how excruciatingly painful they are to watch two years into the presidency of Donald Trump. Get ready to cringe!

The Vice-Presidential Debate

Easily the least painful of Saturday Night Live’s 2016 presidential debate sketches, the show’s take on the vice-presidential debate features Mikey Day’s signature character, a feckless fictional candidate named “Tim Kaine.” The idea that Hillary Clinton would bet the country’s future on someone so uninspiring—especially when Trump was the alternative—is almost hilarious enough to distract from the pain of watching Kate McKinnon’s Hillary prematurely celebrate her victory after the leak of the Access Hollywood tape.

The Final Debate

Wow, we forgot Tom Hanks was in one of these! Seeing good ol’ Tom Hanks and his likeable face is such an essentially comforting and calming experience that it blunts some of the pain of remembering how naïve we all were in October of 2016, making this the second least-painful presidential debate sketch. Remember A League of Their Own? The Terminal? That David S. Pumpkins sketch we all thought was so funny because we had no idea that Donald Trump would soon be running the country? Things were good, once. Oh, and remember when Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton would just sort of slyly smile at the camera, like the whole election was an amazing spectacle being put on for our amusement, and she couldn’t believe her good luck in running against Donald Trump? Were we ever so young?

The Town Hall Debate

It sure seemed like the Access Hollywood tape would be the end of ol’ Donny Trump huh? Also, remember Ken Bone? It was so funny how he knew Donald fucking Trump was on the ballot but still couldn’t made up his mind! And now it seems like an utterly damning indictment of the entire country that we found Bone’s ignorance charming, even for a second!

The First Presidential Debate

Somehow, this manages to be the most painful of Saturday Night Live’s 2016 presidential debate sketches to watch today, despite coming out before the Access Hollywood tapes became the show’s go-to Trump joke. For one thing, the joke about Hillary Clinton’s “Trumped-up trickle-down economics” line is a painful reminder that her campaign’s messaging was so inept that she lost to Donald Trump. But what gives this sketch its unique needles-in-the-eyeballs quality is its reminder that even before the Access Hollywood tape, we all treated the idea that Donald Trump could win the presidency like it was the funniest thing in the world. Oops!