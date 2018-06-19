Seth Meyers Blasts the Trump Administration for Being a Bunch of Lying Liars

Brow Beat

Seth Meyers Blasts Members of the Trump Administration for Being Lying Liars

By

Seth Meyers did not pull any punches on Monday during a segment about the Trump administration’s abominable policy of indefinitely separating children from their parents at the border. The Late Night host called on anyone associated with it to “resign in disgrace” and had particularly harsh criticism for members of the administration who insist on calling the policy “the law,” which is not the case.

“To be absolutely clear,” said Meyers. “This is not a law. This a choice by the Trump administration and they can end it right now. And yet Trump is trying to gaslight the country into thinking it’s actually the Democrats’ fault that the policy exists.”

Here’s what he had to say about the worst offenders.

On Jeff Sessions, who cited Romans 13 to defend the policy: “Ugh, look at Sessions’ face. Have you seen a creepier smile? He cites the bible like a guy challenging someone else’s word in Scrabble […] Also, you know who’s gotta be really pissed right now? The Apostle Paul. You never hear anything about that dude, and suddenly he gets blamed for this shit?”

On Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who backed Sessions’ biblical defense: “I should note it’s also very biblical to stone people to death, to sleep with 600 concubines, to have conversations with flaming bushes, and to believe that a 500-year-old man built a giant boat and put giraffes on it.”

On Stephen Miller, who called the policy “a simple decision by the administration”: “You know you’re evil when you actually want credit for a policy this cruel. Miller’s like a serial killer who leaves clues for the police. In fact, he didn’t even give that quote to the Times. He just cut out letters from a magazine and slipped it under a reporter’s door.”

On Donald Trump, who said he wants the laws to be “beautiful, humane, but strong”: “Trump is doing this as a bargaining chip. He’s holding these children hostage so that he can get his border wall […] Beautiful, humane, and strong. Trump’s lies are starting to sound like the Tinder profile of a Russian scammer trying to catfish you.”

