Brow Beat

Samantha Bee Takes Us Back Through America’s History of “Crisis Actor” Conspiracy Theories

By

We’re only halfway through 2018, and there have been 162 documented mass shootings, but a group of conspiracy theorists believes that some or all of these shootings were staged. They claim that the survivors interviewed on TV are “crisis actors,” trained and recruited by liberals and Democratic government officials to sway the public’s opinion in favor of stricter gun laws. “I wish the left were that organized,” said Samantha Bee in response to the theory, calling it an “idiotic conspiracy, one that rears its ugly troll head after nearly every American tragedy.”

Bee tackled the subject of crisis actors on Wednesday night’s episode of Full Frontal, pointing out that America has a long history of crisis acting myths: In the 1860s, when African-Americans were invited to Washington, D.C. to testify about slavery and were compensated for their travel, apologists insisted that the testimonies were paid for, and therefore false. The same theories were also used to discredit the Little Rock Nine and other civil rights activists.

“And now, even white children are being accused of being crisis actors,” Bee said in reference to accusations directed at Parkland survivors. “We really are post-racial.”

Bee saved her sharpest jabs for Alex Jones over his insistence that Sandy Hook shooting, which left 20 young children dead, was a hoax. She referred to Jones as “a poisonous gummy bear,” and “a divorced barrel,” saying that he resembles “Frank Caliendo after being stung by hundreds of sweaty bees.” Jokes aside, Bee paused to make a serious point about just how many people follow Jones’ YouTube channel, which has more than two million subscribers, and to note that Donald Trump made a friendly appearance on his talk show.

“Thanks to the Internet, every random conspiracy theorist finally has something they never did before—access to a mainstream audience,” she said between one-liners. “And people are falling for it.”

Late Night Samantha Bee TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Amy Pollard

See What Percentage of People in Your State Were Affected by Cambridge Analytica

Felix Salmon

How Donald Trump Took Transactional Philanthropy to Its Logical, and Illegal, Extreme

Mark Joseph Stern

How Samuel Alito Roasted Minnesota’s Ban on Political Apparel at the Polls

Alex Barasch

Netflix’s Alex Strangelove Offers a Refreshingly Honest Look at Teenage Sexuality

Carmen Russo

Samantha Bee Takes Us Back Through America’s History of “Crisis Actor” Conspiracy Theories

Joshua Keating

The U.S. Has Sent a Clear Message to the World’s Tyrants: Get Yourself Some Nukes ASAP

Nick Greene

Russia Is Just One Tournament Cancellation Away From Being Crowned World Cup Champions

Marissa Martinelli

Between Two Ferns Returns With Cardi B Crashing Jerry Seinfeld’s Interview

Carmen Russo

Ewan McGregor Will Star in The Shining Sequel Movie

Josh Voorhees

New York AG Accuses Trump Foundation of “Extensive and Persistent” Law-Breaking

Marissa Martinelli

Roseanne Barr Adds “Low IQ” People and Rod Serling to List of Justifications for Racist Tweet

Richard L. Hasen

Wow, the Supreme Court Actually Made a Good Decision on Election Law

Most Read

Mike Pence Gave a Trump Stump Speech to a Crowd of Southern Baptists, and It Didn’t Go Over Very Well

Ruth Graham

All Your Burning Questions About the $93,000 Ring Pete Davidson Allegedly Bought for Ariana Grande, Answered

Rachelle Hampton

ICE Detained a 50-Year U.S. Resident Outside the Home He Owns and Now It’s Trying to Deport Him

Elliot Hannon

My Toddler Takes an Hour to Eat Dinner

Carvell Wallace

The Point That Risks Getting Lost in the Rachel Bloom–Neil Patrick Harris Kerfuffle

Marissa Martinelli

What’s Going on at the Border Is Numbing, but Going Numb Is a Luxury We Can’t Afford

Dahlia Lithwick