Samantha Bee Admits Her Ivanka Insult Distracted From Plight of Migrant Children

Samantha Bee Addresses That Ivanka Insult, Says It Distracted From Plight of Migrant Children

Executive Producer & Host Samantha Bee speaks onstage during 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' FYC Event Los Angeles at The WGA Theater on May 24, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TBS/Turner)
Samantha Bee speaks onstage at an event in Los Angeles on May 24, 2018.
Samantha Bee has already apologized for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” during a Full Frontal segment, but she weighed in on the controversy in more depth at the Television Academy Honors on Thursday night. Bee was there accepting an award for her TBS show, and while the press was barred from the ceremony due to crowd size, IndieWire reporter Michael Schneider printed her remarks:

“You know, the thing is our show is steeped in passion,” Bee told the audience at the event, held at Neuehouse in Hollywood. “Every week I strive to show the world as I see it, unfiltered. Sometimes I should probably have a filter. I accept that. I take it seriously when I get it right and I do take responsibility when I get it wrong.”

“Stories about 1,500 missing unaccompanied migrant children flooded the news cycle over the weekend,” Bee told the crowd. “So last night we aired a segment on the atrocious treatment of migrant children by this administration and past administrations. Sometimes even the ones who look best in swim trunks do bad jobs with things. Our piece attracted controversy of the worst kind.”

Bee’s use of the word, beyond simply being vulgar, also diverted attention from the point she was trying to make about migrant children in the first place, which she acknowledged in her speech. “We spent the day wrestling with the repercussions of one bad word, when we all should have spent the day incensed that as a nation we are wrenching children from their parents and treating people legally seeking asylum as criminals,” she said.

On Friday, the president, who has bragged about grabbing women “by the pussy” and suggested men treat them “like shit,” demanded to know why the late-night comedian hasn’t been fired for using “horrible language.”

