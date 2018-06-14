Brow Beat

Roseanne Barr Adds “Low IQ” People and Rod Serling to List of Justifications for Racist Tweet

By

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: Roseanne Barr speaks during SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Roseanne on March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Roseanne Barr.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Just a couple of days after Donald Trump called Robert De Niro a “Low IQ individual” over the actor yelling “fuck Trump” at the Tony Awards, one of the president’s most vocal celebrity supporters has also picked up on the insult. Roseanne Barr, whose ABC show was canceled over her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, is now parroting some of Trump’s favorite talking points to defend herself, including the claim that she has never practiced racism in her life, which recalls Trump’s own assertion that he is “the least racist person.”

Barr also suggested on Thursday that it is only “low IQ” people who would interpret describing a black woman as “Muslim Brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby” as racist. The real explanation is apparently much deeper:

This explanation, of course, contradicts Barr’s original apology for the tweet, in which Barr openly acknowledged she was taking a shot at Jarrett’s appearance: She literally said that she was “making a bad joke about [Jarrett’s] politics and her looks.” Barr defended herself in the immediate aftermath of the controversy by saying she did not know Jarrett was black; curious that she did not bring up the possible connection between Planet of the Apes and Judaism at that time, almost as though … she hadn’t thought of it yet.

Low IQ people and Rod Serling’s screenwriting join Ambien and Memorial Day on the growing list of entities that Barr has used to justify the racist tweet over the past two weeks. The one person whose name you will not find on that list of people responsible for what Rosanne Barr said is Roseanne Barr herself.

Racism TV

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Roseanne Barr Adds “Low IQ” People and Rod Serling to List of Justifications for Racist Tweet

Richard L. Hasen

Wow, the Supreme Court Actually Made a Good Decision on Election Law

Aaron Mak

Steve Bannon’s New Master Plan For “Disruptive Populism” Is Comically On Brand

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Department of Justice Report Concludes That FBI’s Handling of Clinton Email Case Was Flawed but Not Motivated by Political Bias

Mark Joseph Stern

Jeff Sessions’ Latest Immigration Ruling Is a Violation of International Law

Marissa Martinelli

Drake’s “I’m Upset” Video Comes With a Major Dose of Degrassi Nostalgia

Yascha Mounk

Maine’s Embrace of Ranked-Choice Voting Is a Rare and inspiring Cause for Optimism About Our Democracy

Isaac Chotiner

What Urban Americans Don’t Get About Appalachia and the Price Rural Americans Have Paid

Vishal Khetpal

FIFA’s Rule Changes Won’t Solve Soccer’s Concussion Problem

Faheem Hussain

Digital Access Isn’t a Luxury for Refugees. It’s a Necessity.

Jayson De Leon

Everyone Should Root for Peru in the World Cup

Aaron Mak

When School Registration Software Fails at the Worst Possible Time

Most Read

Mike Pence Gave a Trump Stump Speech to a Crowd of Southern Baptists, and It Didn’t Go Over Very Well

Ruth Graham

All Your Burning Questions About the $93,000 Ring Pete Davidson Allegedly Bought for Ariana Grande, Answered

Rachelle Hampton

My Toddler Takes an Hour to Eat Dinner

Carvell Wallace

ICE Detained a 50-Year U.S. Resident Outside the Home He Owns and Now It’s Trying to Deport Him

Elliot Hannon

The Point That Risks Getting Lost in the Rachel Bloom–Neil Patrick Harris Kerfuffle

Marissa Martinelli

Winner of Virginia Republican Senate Primary Immediately Suggests His Opponent Should Be Put in Jail

Ben Mathis-Lilley