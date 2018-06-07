Brow Beat

Reese Witherspoon Confirms a New Legally Blonde Movie Is Happening

By

Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods wears all pink and holds a Chihuahua.
What, like it’s hard?
MGM Studios

First, there was Legally Blonde, the beloved Reese Witherspoon-starring comedy about a woman who thrives at Harvard law school despite being underestimated because of her looks. Then, there was Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, the not-so-beloved sequel that sees Witherspoon’s character, Elle Woods, go to Washington to oppose animal testing. Now, it seems a trilogy is in order: On Thursday, Witherspoon confirmed rumors that a third Legally Blonde movie is on the way with a video that pays homage to the original.

Since the last feature film was released in 2003, Legally Blonde has also been adapted into a stage musical that in turn inspired an accompanying MTV reality show to cast its Broadway lead. In 2009, we also got Legally Blondes, an ill-received, straight-to-DVD spinoff that stars Camilla and Rebecca Rosso as Elle’s British cousins.

We don’t yet have details about the plot of the new movie, but Deadline reports that Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, who adapted the original Legally Blonde movie from the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown, are in talks to pen the script. Hopefully, they’ve had time to amass a cache of blonde puns for the title since their last outing. Here are some free suggestions:

• Legally Blonde 3: Justice Is Blonde

• Legally Blonde 3: Blonde Ambition

• Legally Blonde 3: Bolt From the Blonde

• Legally Blonde 3: Blonde, Sweat, and Tears

• Legally Blonde 3: Flesh and Blonde

• Legally Blonde 3: Blonde Is Thicker Than Water

Legally Blonde 3: Her Word Is Her Blonde

