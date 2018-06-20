Rachel Maddow Breaks Down on Air While Trying to Read News About “Tender Age” Shelters

On Tuesday night’s Rachel Maddow Show, the host broke down in tears while attempting to report breaking news about the president’s immigration policies. At issue was this story from the Associated Press, which is headlined “Youngest Migrants Held in ‘Tender Age’ Shelters.” Asking someone to say the phrase “tender age shelters” on television without crying sounds like a particularly cruel variant of the Voight-Kampff test, so you’ll all be pleased to know Maddow is not a replicant.
“The AP has just broken some new news. This has just come out from the Associated Press, this is incredible. Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children—,” Maddow reported, before being overcome by the words she was reading. “Hold on,” she asked, then tried again, managing the words, “to at least three…” before her voice cracked. “Put up the graphic of this,” she asked her producer, seemingly to get herself off screen, but there was no graphic to be had. After about a sentence and a half more of the AP story—including the phrase “tender age shelters”—Maddow packed it in, saying, “I think I’m gonna have to hand this off,” before throwing to Lawrence O’Donnell.
Later, on Twitter, Maddow apologized for breaking down while passing along the story she’d meant to report to her viewers:
MSNBC has not posted video of Maddow , but it’s readily available on Twitter. Meanwhile, over on Fox News, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was having his own problems talking about Trump’s policy, because he was too distracted by the opportunity to mock a child with Down syndrome.