Rachel Maddow Breaks Down on Air While Trying to Read News About “Tender Age” Shelters

If you can say “tender age shelters” without collapsing, congratulations, you’re some kind of robot. MSNBC

On Tuesday night’s Rachel Maddow Show, the host broke down in tears while attempting to report breaking news about the president’s immigration policies. At issue was this story from the Associated Press, which is headlined “Youngest Migrants Held in ‘Tender Age’ Shelters.” Asking someone to say the phrase “tender age shelters” on television without crying sounds like a particularly cruel variant of the Voight-Kampff test, so you’ll all be pleased to know Maddow is not a replicant.

“The AP has just broken some new news. This has just come out from the Associated Press, this is incredible. Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children—,” Maddow reported, before being overcome by the words she was reading. “Hold on,” she asked, then tried again, managing the words, “to at least three…” before her voice cracked. “Put up the graphic of this,” she asked her producer, seemingly to get herself off screen, but there was no graphic to be had. After about a sentence and a half more of the AP story—including the phrase “tender age shelters”—Maddow packed it in, saying, “I think I’m gonna have to hand this off,” before throwing to Lawrence O’Donnell.

Later, on Twitter, Maddow apologized for breaking down while passing along the story she’d meant to report to her viewers:

"Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children forcibly separated from their parents to at least three "tender age" shelters in South Texas...



"Lawyers and medical providers who have visited the "tender age" shelters described play rooms of crying preschool-age children in crisis...



"Decades after the nation's child welfare system ended the use of orphanages over concerns about the lasting trauma to children, the administration is standing up new institutions to hold Central American toddlers that the government separated from their parents...



"The thought that they are going to be putting such little kids in an institutional setting? I mean it is hard for me to even wrap my mind around it," said Kay Bellor, vice president for programs at Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, "Toddlers are being detained."



All from this Associated Press story that broke while I was on the air tonight, but which I was unable to read on the air:https://t.co/2VBLTVxvQq



MSNBC has not posted video of Maddow , but it’s readily available on Twitter. Meanwhile, over on Fox News, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was having his own problems talking about Trump’s policy, because he was too distracted by the opportunity to mock a child with Down syndrome.