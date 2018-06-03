Please Read This Post About a Video About a Mural About a TV Show

This is the show that Amazon made.

This is the trailer

That advertised the show that Amazon made.

This is the mural

That appeared in the trailer

That advertised the show that Amazon made.

This is the video

That showed the mural

That appeared in the trailer

That advertised the show that Amazon made.

This is the post

That embedded the video

That showed the mural

That appeared in the trailer

That advertised the show that Amazon made.

This is the ad

That appeared on the post

That embedded the video

That showed the mural

That appeared in the trailer

That advertised the show that Amazon made.

This is the system

That extracted the value

That was stored in the eye

That looked at the ad

That appeared on the post

That embedded the video

That showed the mural

That appeared in the trailer

That advertised the show that Amazon made.

Goliath returns June 15th, only on Amazon Prime!