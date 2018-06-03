Please Read This Post About a Video About a Mural About a TV Show

This is the show that Amazon made.
This is the trailer
That advertised the show that Amazon made.
This is the mural
That appeared in the trailer
That advertised the show that Amazon made.
This is the video
That showed the mural
That appeared in the trailer
That advertised the show that Amazon made.
This is the post
That embedded the video
That showed the mural
That appeared in the trailer
That advertised the show that Amazon made.
This is the ad
That appeared on the post
That embedded the video
That showed the mural
That appeared in the trailer
That advertised the show that Amazon made.
This is the system
That extracted the value
That was stored in the eye
That looked at the ad
That appeared on the post
That embedded the video
That showed the mural
That appeared in the trailer
That advertised the show that Amazon made.
Goliath returns June 15th, only on Amazon Prime!